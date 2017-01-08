Artem Chigvintsev Opens Up About ‘Dancing With The Stars’

After finishing in eighth place during season 23 of ABC’s A Dancing With The Stars with his celebrity partner Maureen McCormick, Russian dance professional Artem Chigvintsev has a lot to say. Here, he opens up about leaving the UK to film in America, his everyday inspiration, and what’s next for him with DWTS.

Cliché: How did your involvement with Dancing With The Stars begin?

Artem Chigvintsev: I was doing a world tour for a broadway show called Burn the Floor and I got a call about the UK show Strictly Come Dancing, and I said yes. There was no audition; I just started immediately. After three years, DWTS contacted me to come to the US to do the American version.

What would you say is your most memorable and most embarrassing moment being on the show?

I won a mirrorball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing, so that’s the most memorable for sure! The most embarrassing moments are like forgetting steps or slipping on skirts. Things happen!

If you were not part of this show, where would you want to be?

I can’t imagine a life where I’m not dancing. If I weren’t on the show, I’d still be doing something within the dance industry.

Every dancer has a reason why they dance. What is yours?

My parents wanted me to dance since I was a little kid. I did it because they wanted me to. It just happened to work out for me!

Life is full of lessons and setbacks. What would you say your greatest life lesson or experience has been that has made you who you are today?

Moving away from my parents when I was 15 years old forced me to grow up very quickly. Being able to travel the world and live in different countries has given me a different life perspective. I feel very fortunate.

I can’t imagine a life where I’m not dancing. If I weren’t on the show, I’d still be doing something within the dance industry.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

My mom and dad are my biggest inspiration. They gave everything they have for me to be here: their time, their money, support, and emotions. They are my biggest inspirations.

How would you describe yourself to someone that’s never met you?

I would say I am very simple. I am a regular guy. People can be very intimidated upon meeting me, but I am the complete opposite.

What’s next for you?

The DWTS National Tour, which will run all the way up to the next season of DWTS!

What is the best piece of advice you would give your younger self?

Learn everything you can when you’re young. Strive to be better and strive to learn it all. The older you get, the less time you have.

Read more Entertainment Interviews at Clichemag.com

Artem Chigvintsev Opens Up About ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Photographed by Vince Trupsin