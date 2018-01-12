Chloe East Talks ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’

Chloe East does a bit of everything. She has a YouTube channel, does hot yoga, dances, and acts. She is currently starring in the ABC comedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World as Reese Cabrera, the niece of Jason Ritter’s character, Kevin Finn, who is tasked with, you guessed it, saving the world. Prior to her newest show, you could catch East in True Blood, Jessica Darling’s It List, Sleep Tight, Liv and Maddie, and Ice. With these titles under her belt at just 16, it’s East’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Chloe East’s dance training prepared her for acting. A quick YouTube search could show you the ways her dancing experience prepared her for her acting roles. Not only is East a truly talented dancer, but she’s graceful, strong, and sharp, too.

“Although I was modeling before I started acting professionally, I believe my dancing training has prepared me the most. The discipline and work ethic I learned from dance has really impacted my life,” East says.

Though she loves dance, East’s passion for acting is crystal clear. Her role as Gloria in the play Wait Until Dark at the age of 10 was an experience so great that it made her want to continue acting. East often switches between TV, movies, and plays with ease, believing that the medium doesn’t change the way she approaches characters. In fact, she believes, “It’s the same approach. A character is a character, full of life, no matter film, television, play, etc.”

We believe that approach serves her well in her newest role as Reese Cabrera in the ABC comedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. East’s character Reese is smart, witty, and inquisitive. She’s eager to know just what her uncle is up to when she goes off to school and her mother, Amy, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, goes off to work. In the pilot episode, we learn that Kevin returned to his hometown to live with his twin sister and niece after his suicide attempt as a way to start fresh. However, that night, when Amy is called in overnight to work, Kevin and Reese see something flash across the sky and go to check it out. What they find is a meteor, and when Kevin decides to touch it, nothing is ever quite the same. The new ABC show is charming, fresh, funny, and smart. It is surprise hit in the eyes of critics and audiences alike.

East’s favorite part of working on the show is the people she gets to work with on a daily basis. “The people working on this show are so, so special,” she says. “From the cast to the crew, everyone truly loves their job. I can always feel the positive energy when I pull up to the studio.”

As for her character, Reese, the audience can expect a lot of growth from the teenage girl. Kevin’s moving back to town really shapes the person Reese wants to become. East believes that Kevin both directly and indirectly helps Reese get out of the rut she was in. So, not only is Kevin getting a fresh start with his family, but the other characters are starting fresh, too.

In the show’s six episodes, there is a lot to love about Reese. According to East, she and her character have something in common: their curious nature. Like most teenagers, she’s not impressed by much, but she’s loyal and loving. And, like most adults, she wants the answers to life’s questions. She levels out her often scatterbrained but well-intentioned uncle and her loving but worrisome mother.

When East is not on set, she enjoys various activities that her character would love, too. “I love to cook, bake, watch movies, shop at Sprouts, dance, and go to hot yoga,” she says.

Outside of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, East has a few things she’s working on but couldn’t tell us about just yet. What she did tell us is that she wants to go to the hotel made of ice in Quebec this winter. We agree that she should; she’s earned it.

Chloe East Talks ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’: Photographed by Keitaro Cloward