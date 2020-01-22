Eliza & The Delusionals Channel Depression into Creativity with New Single, “Just Exist”

For Eliza & The Delusionals, their musical ambitions are anything but. Their new single, “Just Exist,” attempts to find the balance between depression and creativity – and acknowledges that one might not exist without the other. “Just Exist” recently had the honor of being featured as the Weekly One by Amazon Music. The song has deeply resonated with fans and has made quite the impression on tour. Eliza & The Delusionals hope that 2020 has a lot of U.S. tour dates in store! Listen to “Just Exist” HERE.

Cliché: Where did your band name come from?

There was a long list of “Eliza and the somethings”… it was actually the first one I had thought of, one of my favourite lines from a Blink 182 song has the word delusions in there and I always thought that it was a cool word.



Talk about your new song, “Just Exist.”

Just Exist was written about the balance of feeling low and depressed but also using those feelings to be creative. It’s a vicious balance, but without those feelings I think I would plainly just exist.



Were you surprised when “Just Exist” was featured as the Weekly One by Amazon Music?

Yes! We were. It was a really cool thing to happen to us.





How can we all take little steps to celebrate ourselves instead of allowing other people to dictate our emotions or affect how we see ourselves?

I think sometimes you have to put yourself and your emotions first. I think it’s important to be kind, but without letting people take advantage of your kindness and walk over you.



Which song have you written that has been most meaningful to you and why?

I think I can speak for the whole band when I say “Just Exist.” As soon as we started playing it, we all felt something, and people after shows would always say that song was a stand out to them or they really connected with it. Seeing so many people connect with it overseas as well has really made our feelings and love for the song even stronger.



Where do you want the band’s trajectory to be headed in 2020?

We’d like to spend a lot of time in the USA touring and playing festivals!

Read more Music Interviews at ClicheMag.com

Eliza & The Delusionals Channel Depression into Creativity with New Single, “Just Exist.” Photo Credit: Matt Walter.