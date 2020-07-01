Q&A with Lesa Wilson

If you don’t know Lesa Wilson, you will soon. With three projects coming out in July alone, this southern belle is one to watch. Wilson, known for her role as ‘Bobbie Burman’ in CW’s “Stargirl,” is moving into film with her roles in “Coins For Love” and “Stars Fell On Alabama.” Today, Lesa talks to us about everything from her new movies to her southern roots, to her passion for the environment. This well-rounded actress does it all!

Maya: July is a huge month for you, with three projects coming out, what has it been like transitioning from role to role?

Lesa: It’s been a lot of fun! I find a piece of each character that I can relate to and I lean into that. Humans are complex so the variety of characters has just allowed me to explore a lot of emotions and experiences on screen.

M: That being said, what is your favorite kind of character to play?

L: I love playing characters that are up to no good; the troublemakers. It taps into the part of me that wants to be more of a rule-breaker because I’m so much of a rule follower in real life.

M: Through these various projects, you’ve got to work with so many different people. Who do you feel like has influenced you the most?

L: Meg DeLacy – primarily because we worked so closely together during Stargirl and became friends. Her approach to the work is casual and relaxed. I think that’s something that most actors miss. You do your best work in a relaxed state. She’s really mastered that. It’s fun to watch and it makes for a fantastic scene partner.

M: “Stars Fell on Alabama.” is premiering in July 2020, what type of person is going to love this movie?

L: Anyone who loves a feel-good, family movie. It’s a project that I’m proud to be a part of. I know my parents will really enjoy watching it. I’ve always wanted to do work that my family can watch and enjoy, so this one is really special for me.

M: Director V.W. Scheich described the film as ‘a love letter to the south.” I know you’re from the south, were Miss GA USA, and you’re an activist for Environment Georgia. Did your love for the south influence your role as Rachel?

L: Of course! I’m a born and raised Georgia girl so Southern hospitality and warmth is in my bones. Rachel is the kindest, most southern sweetheart that you’ll ever meet. She’s the girl that you know you’ll come across if you live in a small southern town, and you will probably want to be best friends with her.

M: You also have the movie “Coins For Love” coming out in July 2020. Could you tell us a little bit about that film and your character?

L: Coins for Love is the sequel to a film called Coins for Christmas, which is also on TV One. The story follows Madison (Essence Atkins), a single mother, and her boss Alec (Stephen Bishop). There’s the potential of love between them, but my character, Shellee, is running interference. She’s Alec’s ex fiancé and has her sights set on winning him back. Madison’s ex-husband is also trying to get her back so there’s plenty of drama, some tears, family, love and a heartwarming resolution.

M: What kind of work are you looking forward to doing in the future? What is your dream role to play?

L: I am excited to play characters that are complex and have layers that unfold throughout a season or throughout the course of a film. For me that would look something like Erin Brockovich. That would be a dream role for me to play especially considering my passion for environmentalism.

M: What is next for Lesa?

L: Once we get beyond Covid-19, I’m jumping right back into acting, but right now I just have to wait until it’s safe to work again. In the meantime, I’m working on creating a web series of short segments on environmentalism. It’s called Going Green. I’ll be sharing small changes we all can make to help preserve the health of our planet. I hope it encourages people to think about the greater impact their individual choices have on the environment.

Images provided by Angela Murray Photography