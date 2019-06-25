“Scream Queen” Brooke Lewis Gets Emotional and Gives Us An Inside Look Of Her Magical Wedding

There’s no better place to have a joyous wedding than at a magical wonderland like The Houdini Estate. So who is the next person to bring the magic of Old Hollywood back to life with a super fancy soiree? It is none other than the gorgeous award-winning actress and Scream Queen, Brooke Lewis, who is having her marriage soiree at the famous Hollywood landmark. The night will kick off with a private family ceremony before the red carpet opens up and the celebrity performers take the stage for a Dance Party USA. We chatted with the soon bride to be, Brooke Lewis, about how she feels the wedding theme fits her and her fiancé’s personality, the most difficult detail of her wedding to agree upon and what she is most looking forward to on her wedding day.

Cliché: Can you describe the emotions and feelings that you got once your boyfriend Mark proposed to you at Griffith Observatory?

Brooke Lewis: Let me start by saying that I knew that Mark was going to propose to me, but what took me by surprise was the fact that he decided to ask to marry me on my birthday. It just so happened that day was the hottest day of the year in Hollywood on September 1, 2017 – and with that said – the old Cadillac limousine that he rented to pick me up and take me to Griffith Observatory, well as it turns out the air conditioning broke inside the car due to the extreme heat. At one point when we were in the car I thought we were going on some yacht or cruise ship for dinner but little did I know that Mark was going to propose to me at the Griffith Observatory. He proposed to me right next to the James Dean statue and across from the Hollywood sign; it was magical. It is one of the most memorable nights of my life.

Why did you choose the wedding theme, ‘Old Hollywood’? How do you feel the wedding theme fits you and your fiancé’s personality?

Mark and I love everything about Old Hollywood, and we thought what better place to transport our guests into Hollywood than an old famous Hollywood landmark from one of the most notable entertainers in the world – Harry Houdini. We envisioned Old Hollywood movie posters everywhere, black and white dance floors and Old Hollywood films.

I feel that it’s the undying love that we have for one another. He pursued me, which made me fall madly in love with him and then I stayed by his side through a lot of tough times, and here we are, almost four years later, and we feel like our life is a movie.

How would you describe the style of your wedding?

As much as I want it to be a super fancy soiree, we also want everyone to dance with us like its a rockstar party. At the wedding, there will be two big red carpets and a ton of talented celebrity performers. We chose not to make it black tie on purpose but instead we made it “Dress To Your Oscars Best …Of Any Era! Taylor & Burton and Rat Pack Style.”

First, I want to shout out to our celebrity DJ, Jon Gosselin, who is a friend of mine and my family in Philadelphia. He is a reality TV star of Jon & Kate Plus 8, and on top of that, he was voted last year as the No. 2 celebrity DJ in the country. He’s known for playing at clubs in the Northeast as well as Atlanta, but I don’t think the West Coast folks know how badass he is. He was the first person I reached out to when Mark and I decided that we were going full force with this marriage soiree and I said to him, “I beg you to come out. All I want is my dream for you to come out to spin at our wedding.” He responded, “I’m in.”

Another celebrity performer who will be the MC for the evening is none other than the veteran actor Kyle T. Heffner. Kyle and I had worked on a film project years ago, and I’ve always known him to be funny and talented. When I thought who could handle such a challenging job at this incredible long event and who can understand and embody that Old Hollywood vibe, it was Kyle. As for Kyle, he was discovered by Garry Marshall, who put him to work in Young Doctor’s in Love which led to his portrayal of Richie Blazik in Flashdance. Also, he appeared in other films such as Runaway Train, The Woman in Red, and When Harry Met Sally.

The next person I would like to shout out is our officiant Mitra Rahbar who has been a spiritual guide and a friend of mine for 18 years. She got praise from Jennifer Aniston, Gisele Bundchen, Sheryl Crow, and spiritual leader Michael Beckwith. She was one of the officiants for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding as well as one of the officiants for Tom Brady and Gisele’s wedding. When Mark and I got engaged, she offered us to do a blessing at the wedding, and we were grateful and shocked. I also would like to shout out the officiant guy for the wedding, and that is Chris Robinson. He has become a dear friend of Mark and me over the years, and he is the top non-denominational Wedding Minister in Southern California. Not to mention that he did the marriage ceremonies for Hugh Hefner, Gene Simmons, Tori Spelling, Gordan Ramsay, and The Real Housewives.

Last but not least, Mark and I were looking for a perfect Rabbi to do a blessing for my dad, but the truth is that I didn’t know where to go and we found Rabbi Craig Wyckoff whose the Rabbi at Congregation Tikkun Olam in Studio City, California. After we found him, I soon discovered that he was the owner of the first Talent Agency that signed me in Los Angeles 18 years ago. We are honored to have Rabbi Craig Wyckoff doing a blessing for my dad.

How many people are expected to attend? What is the order of events at your reception?

There will be 500 guests attending my wedding on June 1. Recently, I have been receiving messages and DM’s daily on Instagram from fans telling me that they are going to climb the gate at the Houdini Estate and crash my wedding and then take me away so that I won’t marry Mark. I felt that even at my level that I had to get a full security team and bodyguards to stand by the gate and I’m counting on my Public Relations team to stop people who try to crash our marriage soiree. The reason Mark and I are pretty open about the wedding is that everybody already knows about it and we need to protect everyone in every way.

Since we are expecting so many guests, who will be coming in from all over the world, we will have a private family ceremony. Afterward, all of the performances will open up, and then the soiree will open up, starting with the red carpet. Following that, there will be another small ceremony with the officiant Chris Robinson, and we will have a performance by the Sinatra impersonator Vaughn Suponatime from Jimmy Kimmel. Later on, Mark and I aim to have DJ Jon Gosselin come in to spin for the soiree before we dance to the song “I’ll Be” by Edwin McCain and then I’ll be dancing with my dad to the song “Just the Way You Are” by Billy Joel.

The schedule is as follows: From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. we will have a Dance Party USA, and then from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. we will have our dessert display and cake cutting and cocktails. Following dessert, we will have an incredible acoustic guitar player Dani Vargas performing a few songs.

What’s been the most fun detail of your wedding to plan? What’s been the most difficult detail of your wedding to agree upon?

One of the most fun details of my wedding to plan was picking out a bridal gown. I remember walking into the Jovani store and instantly falling in love with their dresses, and Jovani is styling my bridal gown in New York. Another incredible and magical thing that I could ever dream of is the other gown that I’ll be wearing made by one of the most famous Israeli designers – Inbal Dror.

I think having to create a balanced relationship with Mark and understanding each other’s emotions. There were nights where I cried all night because I wasn’t sure if we can pull off this marriage soiree and on top of that we had a lot to deal with emotionally and financially. Also, Mark has put up with a lot of my emotional crying and challenges, and I think the most beautiful thing is that it has given us both insight into one another as well as the strength that we need. I feel that if we can get through this wedding, then we can get through anything. Lastly, we are incredibly grateful for all the support our families have given us.

Can you talk about some of the most important moments leading up to your wedding?

I think some of the crucial moments leading up to my wedding has been the simple moments, emotional and heartfelt moments and the challenging moments which have shown our strengths as a couple and it has shown that if we can get through the wedding and not give up, it will show how strong we are as a couple. Hopefully, the rest of our lives will be easy-breezy from here. The other thing that is magical to me is that I feel reconnected with some of my closest friends from childhood, college, and New York.

What are you most looking forward to on your wedding day?

The last year and a half have been so stressful about production, and I’ve been under a lot and also not living a fun life. Mark and I chose something bigger than us, and it has blown into something enormous. I decided not to have a bachelorette party and a bridal shower because we just wanted to focus on this big event and have everyone with us. We are looking forward to our love and taking our vows, and I can’t believe I will be calling somebody my husband.

Is there anything you would like to add or say?

I want to shout out my team at Katz Public Relations and Allison Noelle who has done my hair and make-up. I couldn’t even imagine not having her by my side, and she will be doing all my glam, hair, and makeup. I also want to shout out to Eddie at Universal Print and Copy and to our incredible invitation designer Judith Campbell who has a company called Hott Mutt Creative. Lastly, I want to shout out to SHAN Social House, where we will have our family welcome dinner.

“Scream Queen” Brooke Lewis Gets Emotional and Gives Us An Inside Look Of Her Magical Wedding. Image Credits: Greg Doherty/Getty Images