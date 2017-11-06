Sky Katz Talks ‘Raven’s Home’ and Her Rap Career

By now, we’ve all calmed down a little since the launch of That’s So Raven’s spin-off series, Raven’s Home. The show picks up years after high school with a bit more matured Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) living in Chicago with her two twins and best friend Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) plus her son. Yes, they are all in one apartment!

We could get into the nitty-gritty of the show but for now, we’re highlighting one of the stars of the series, Sky Katz, who portrays Tess, the super chill next door neighbor. Tess gets herself mixed up in Chelsea and Raven’s kids’ shenanigans from time to time, plus offers some helpful, though questionable, advice. Here, Katz opens up about how she got her start as an actress, her career as a rapper, and what it’s like working on the Disney set.

Cliché: How did you get your start as an actress?

Sky Katz: Once I started meeting more people in the industry who were multi-talented, I wanted to be as well. My manager got me an agent and after a few auditions, I booked Raven’s Home!

What made you want to also start a career as a rapper?

My parents grew up in Fresh Meadows, Queens surrounded by hip-hop artists and music. I was raised listening to hip-hop and because of that, rapping was something I really wanted to do. I would always perform at family events and parties with friends. Then, I sent in a tape to America’s Got Talent and that’s where it all started.

Who influences you most in your musical stylings?

My music style is always influenced by artists I respect, look up to, or listen to at the time. Artists like Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Logic, J Cole, and Lil Mama inspire me.

How would you describe Tess for our readers who haven’t watched Raven’s Home yet?

Tess adds a little spunk to the show. She’s crazy, but also chill. No matter how much she messes around with her friends, she loves them and will always be there for them.

Once I started meeting more people in the industry who were multi-talented, I wanted to be as well.

Assuming you’ve already watched That’s So Raven, what has been your favorite catchphrase from the show?

I think “Oh, Snap!” will always be my favorite catchphrase from That’s So Raven. I just love the way it sounds and the way Raven says it!

What do you do to get into character? Does Tess have any influences on your personal life?

To get into character, I rap all my lines before the scene. It helps me bring that “New York” spice to life. Tess makes me appreciate my mom because her mom is crazy, and mine is normal (compared to hers). [Laughs]

What is the atmosphere like on set?

Set is so much fun and energetic! We are all like a family and joke around so much, but we also stay serious when it’s time to work.

What has been your favorite scene to film so far?

My favorite scene to film so far was when we had a dance party on the rooftop deck. It’s my favorite because it shows our relationship as a cast and how well we bond.

What have you learned so far working alongside Raven and Anneliese?

Working alongside Raven and Anneliese, I’ve learned to always put myself into my character and add inflection within my lines.

If you could do a crossover episode with any Disney show, which show would you choose and why?

If I could do a crossover with any Disney show, it would be Wizards of Waverly Place because I love that show and the whole cast. I’m also a HUGE fangirl of Selena Gomez!

Read more Entertainment Interviews on ClicheMag.com

Sky Katz Talks ‘Raven’s Home’ and Her Rap Career: Photographed by Bobby Quillard