Thomas Barbusca Talks ‘The Mick’ and Acting From A Young Age

When asked if he is anything like the character he plays on the FOX comedy series The Mick, Thomas Barbusca laughed. “No, not at all,” he said. “Chip’s a handful. He’s egotistical, he’s entitled. He thinks money is literally the answer to everything. He has some redeeming moments, but he’s still just a jerk.”

Barbusca plays one of three spoiled kids who are forced into the care of their hard-living aunt after their parents flee the country. Even if he doesn’t relate to his character, Barbusca is loving every second of being on the show, which is currently in its second season.

“It’s been one of the best experiences of my life so far,” Barbusca said. “I’m having a blast just being around these great actors and it’s been amazing so far.”

One thing that’s made the experience even better for him is who he gets to work with. Series star Kaitlin Olson, along with the series creators, Dave Chernin and John Chernin, are all involved in the show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Olson starred on that show as well and the Chernins produced and wrote for it.

“That’s really awesome for me because I’ve always been such a big fan of their show,” Barbusca said. “I always dreamed of working with them and now I get to work with Kaitlin Olson, the writers, and producers. It’s definitely a really cool experience for me.”

And for as much fun as he’s having making it, Barbusca has seen great responses pouring in from people who watch.

“The fans love it,” Barbusca said. “All my friends love it. So far it’s been really good.”

Barbusca is still young now, but his interest in acting started even younger. It was while watching his older sister, Brielle, pursue acting that he came to the realization that he wanted to do the same.

“My sister started really young,” Barbusca said. “Growing up, going to the city with her every day and my mom—I thought it was really cool. I was like ‘Oh, that’s awesome; she’s in a show. I want to do that, too.’ So she’s kind of the reason I got into it.”

Barbusca has been steadily making a name for himself appearing on a number of television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, American Horror Story, and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. While some may wonder what it’s like being a working actor at such a young age, Barbusca wouldn’t want his life to be any different.

“I kind of grew up in it so it’s kind of just normal for me,” Barbusca said. “I have no complaints. I’m doing what I love and I feel really lucky to be able to.”

I’m having a blast just being around these great actors and it’s been amazing so far.

Not that he doesn’t have any hobbies outside of acting. Barbusca loves skateboarding, “even though I’m garbage at skateboarding.” He also cites basketball as “a big passion for me. I mean I’m horrible at it, but I love watching it.”

And while he’s mostly acted on TV so far, his future plans also include getting on the big screen.

“I definitely want to do an action movie,” Barbusca said. “I feel like that would be really fun. Maybe do some of my own stunts; that’d be really cool. And definitely a lot of movies. I’d love to do some comedy movies and some dramatic movies, anything.”

Barbusca has a long career ahead of him and he already has an idea of who he’d like to emulate as he continues on.

“I really am in love with Robert De Niro’s career and Leonardo DiCaprio,” Barbusca said. “I finally started watching The Sopranos, so James Gandolfini is like an icon to me now.”

Barbusca continued, “Growing up watching these movies with my parents, going to the movies with my friends, and seeing how great of a job they did is just really inspirational and makes me want to get to that level of success.”

Read more Interviews at ClicheMag.com

Thomas Barbusca Talks ‘The Mick’ and Acting From A Young Age: Photographer: Quavondo, Assistant: Johnny Martini, Groomer: Ieva Radina, Stylist: Yesenia Cuevas