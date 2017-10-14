3 Movie Soundtracks We Are Currently Loving

There’s a simple formula to making a soundtrack that’ll be put on repeat. Of course, you need a collection of songs that are great and work together well. But really, you just need to throw together some songs from the ’60s, ’70s, or ’80s and you’ve got a guaranteed great soundtrack. There are three soundtracks that we currently love that just happen to highlight all three of these decades.





Atomic Blonde

This soundtrack isn’t the typical ’80s mix. Rather than a collection of happy-go-lucky ’80s pop, we get a harder new wave sound. It fits the film it comes from perfectly, with its great action scenes and paranoid Cold War setting. Even so, it’s also just great to listen to on its own. Featuring frenetic German new wave tracks like “Major Tom” by Peter Schilling and “99 Luftablloons” by Nena, contrasted with tense British rock songs “Der Kommissar” by After the Fire and “London Calling” by the Clash. We do get some slower moments thrown in to break things up with “Father Figure” by George Michael and “Voices Carry” by ‘Til Tuesday. And what ’80s collection would be complete without “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did come out a while ago, but a tight collection of ’70s tracks like this is certain to last a lot longer than the movie’s theater run. We get the bouncy “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra to launch us into an assemblage that includes power pop hits “Fox On The Run” by Sweet and “Surrender” by Cheap Trick, and soft rock grooves like “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass and “Wham Bam Shang-a-Lang” by Silver. But it’s not all pop and rock on this album with the inclusion of upbeat country tune “Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell and the inescapable funk of “Flash Light” by Parliament.

Detroit

For anyone who knows music history, a movie set in ’60s Detroit was always going to have a great soundtrack. Though this soundtrack isn’t just a Motown’s Greatest Hits record, we do get some famous Motown tracks like “Jimmy Mack” by Martha and the Vandellas and “Your Precious Love” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell. These classic tracks are followed up by some less famous, perhaps even overlooked, Motown songs like “Till Johnny Comes” by Brenda Holloway and “Heaven Must Have Sent You” by The Elgins. It’s not all Motown on the album though, as it’s rounded out with other enjoyable R&B tracks like “All Because Of You” by The Dramatics and “You’re The Cream Of The Crop” by Lee Rogers. It’s a great collection if you’re looking for something to listen to while spending the day relaxing, but don’t be surprised if you spontaneously start to dance at some points.

