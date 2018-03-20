3 Video Games That Should Be Turned Into Movies

Turning video games into motion pictures has always been a risky move for film companies. Assassin’s Creed, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, Prince of Persia, Tomb Raider and Super Mario Bros. have been some of the video games that have been adapted into films that were not all too successful with critics and audiences. It can be arduous feat to transform an entertainment format that is for the majority interactive into another format that can only be seen by people and not interacted with. It is often tough to tell consumers to watch an adapted story that was originally interactive with a main character and just tell them now it’s time for you sit back and watch the game because it is now a film. I am not opposed into turning video games into movies, a lot of past video game films have had amazing action sequences, quality characters, and detailed special effects. However, the plot and dialogue has almost always seem to fall flat. Video games can be great films, but only if it is done in the right way. For a video game to turn into a good movie, it has to have a relatable story with complex characters and a well-thought out plot to the point where the viewer feels that characters should control their own story rather than the players. I wish Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle would count since it melds the both formats quite nicely, unfortunately Jumanji was not a video game before it was a movie it was just amazing children’s book. In addition, exceptionally crafted video games such as The Last of Us and Uncharted are already in development to become full-length films. Although, here are some video games that have the potential to be great movies.

Fallout

This 1997 post-nuclear, apocalyptic role-playing game takes place in an retro-futuristic alternate timeline where 1950s culture remained in place. The game picks up in the year 2161, 84 years after a global nuclear war occurs in the mid-21st Century. The game’s story follows three characters living in a customized version of a fallout shelter, known as Vault 13. Although, for this story to work for a film, it obviously need a permanent character with a solid backstory. If they follow the story of the charismatic and brave leader, Albert Cole and show his story of surviving in a nuclear wasteland with the friendships he has created and the enemies and challenges he must confront. The main character does not have to be Albert but there has to be a relatable character with complex motivations and a driving plot. If Fallout ever became a film it could potentially be a mix of the film Mad Max: Fury Road meets the Netflix TV show Black Mirror. Sadly, the role-playing game format might not be seen as profitable translated to film and shown to mainstream audiences rather than audiences of loyal fans. This film would have to combine the audiences by making the film appear likeable to both types.

Image Credit: 2K Games

BioShock

This 2007 first person shooter video game series was developed by Irrational Games. This first game in the series takes place in the 1960s and centers on the main hero, Jack, the only survivor of a plane crash who discovers an abandoned underwater metropolis known as Rapture. Soon, he finds out that there is more mystery and evil to the creation of the city than he first thought. This game has such immersive action sequences, emotional connections and interactions between complex characters, and a uniquely original plot. If this game were to be turned into movie it would be amazing to see an onscreen version of the underwater city of Rapture and the possibly horrific or heartwarming interactions Jack has with “The Little Sisters.” His run-ins with the city’s aquatic-armored guards known as “Big Daddies’ would be filled with intriguing action scenes and a surprise plot twist at the end of the story would only leave viewers wanting more film adaptations of the series. But if the character, plot, and world are not got given the time they need to be put onto film and the audience feels more like it’s a story that’s better played than watched, then the story should just stay a game. However, if it is done right then this could be the action-adventure sci-fi horror that viewers didn’t know they wanted.

Image Credit: Square Enix

Life is Strange

This 2015 episodic graphic adventure game is less heavy on the sci-fi, although it presents the story of an teenage photography student Max Caulfield who discovers that she has the ability to rewind time at any moment, leading every choice she makes to cause a butterfly effect. With the use of her powers, Max must figure out how to help her friends, defeat her enemies, and save everyone in her town from an incoming deadly storm. If this game were made to a film, it would be compelling to see what choices Max makes once she gets her powers and the consequences she must face with every use of her powers. Also, the impending doom of a life-threatening storm should keep its audience invested in the plot as well as its characters. A strong female leads that has to save her town and deal with her mistakes seems like a great hook for a film.

Read more Entertainment articles at

3 Video Games That Should Be Turned Into Movies. Featured Image Credit: Interplay Productions