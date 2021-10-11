Today we want to share 9 low budget costumes for Halloween. Halloween is just around the corner, and this 31st of October, we’re hopefully going to have a little bit more fun than last year! The Holiday couldn’t possibly be complete without a costume! While the rental place or Amazon are there for us, you don’t actually need to spend a ton of money on something you will wear only once (ever)!

You can create some great Halloween costumes from items and clothes you already have or can borrow from family and friends.

Here are 9 low budget costumes for Halloween.

Superman

One of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, Superman gets special attention during Halloween. And it’s super easy and cheap to create the costume from scratch.

All you need is the Superman logo and a white shirt. If you have a few extra dollars, you can get the logo printed on a basic tee, but to be honest, printing it on a sheet of paper and attaching it to your t-shirt with pins is so much cheaper and easier!

“Men in Black”

You probably already have everything you need for this costume in your closet. It’s simple – put on your black suit (or borrow from your entrepreneur friend or cousin), crisp white shirt and some killer sunnies. That’s pretty much it, but if you want to nail the look, grab a toy gun at your local supermarket or borrow from neighbor’s kids!

Mister Rogers

Mister Rogers brings smiles wherever he goes, and this costume will do that too. Khakis, a white shirt and a red cardigan is all it takes! Don’t have a cardigan? It’s one of those pieces that your dad or uncle might lend you, or you can get it at your local second-hand shop for a couple of bucks.

Ace Ventura

Everybody loves this eccentric pet detective! And this costume is very easy to create. Just put on red trousers, a white tee and a Hawaiian or another floral print shirt.

If you have some hair to work with, puff it up with a good amount of hairspray! Don’t have a white tee?

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is the perfect choice if you’re looking to go as some of the current superstars! This guy is famous for his eclectic style that you can easily recreate with a little bit of help from your mom or female friends.

Put on wide-legged colorful pants, a bright west or sweater vest and go crazy with jewelry (rings, necklaces). Visit your local vintage shop for some great options.

Freddie Mercury

Another iconic man is Queen’s lead singer Freddy Mercury, famous for his white jeans and white wife-beater shirt. Yep, that’s all you need, plus maybe some cool fake mustache from your costume store or Amazon and a microphone stand (optional).

Brush up on the Queen repertoire so you can put on a show at the party!

Harry Potter

The boy wizard is one of the most famous book characters of all time, so with just a little bit of effort, you’ll be super easy to recognize!

You’ll need round glasses, a wand and some eyeliner to draw a scar on your forehead. Wear simple corduroy trousers and a nerdy cardigan (or a long black cape if you happen to have one) to complete the look, and don’t forget to brush up on your spells!

Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation

Ron is the hilarious grumpy city government official from this iconic show, and his wardrobe resembles most dad’s style.

Grab a checkered shirt, khakis, order a fake moustache and don’t forget the grumpy face. Ron is also known to love meat, so you can grab a turkey leg or stake to carry around (and snack on).

Baywatch

Going to a beach Halloween party? In this case, the easiest costume to opt for are the red Baywatch trunks, sunglasses and a whistle! Trust us; you’ll get a lot of attention from the ladies and will be swimming-ready at all times!

