9 Netflix Originals to Binge in February

Netflix is taking television to the mat with its new slew of originals. With so many binge-worthy originals, it was hard to choose which we liked best. These are the nine we couldn’t keep off of our screens.

1. Santa Clarita Diet

In this zombies-meets-Desperate Housewives new show, Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant play a married couple who are both real estate agents in Santa Clarita California. When one of them dies, and comes back to life, they have to figure out how to live their new bloodthirsty life. This show hits Netflix on February 3rd and we are so excited to see what this show has in store for us!

2. Stranger Things

If you haven’t jumped on this train yet, we suggest you climb aboard and fast. This show has a cast of some of the most talented kids in Hollywood. This show is the sci-fi thriller we all needed in our lives but at eight episodes long, it’s a quick binge.

3. The OA

What happens when you can choose whether or not you die? Do angels exist? The OA takes these questions to the extreme and explores them in a riveting, heartfelt story that kept us on the edge of our seats. At the end of another eight episode run, we are left on a cliffhanger that we can’t wait to have answers to.

4. Crazyhead

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will love this demonic dramedy brought to us out of the UK. Two unlikely best friends fight demons together and try to conquer life as awkward twenty-somethings without a clue how to navigate their superpowers. Raquel and Amy make a hilarious demon fighting team and we could listen to their accents all day.

5. The Crown

This period drama gives us the inside scoop on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II as she learns how to lead the British Monarchy and befriends Winston Churchill. The two time Golden Globe winning show is incredibly well-researched and beautifully shot. Watching The Crown feels like being fully immersed into Queen Elizabeth’s kingdom with every episode.

6. Black Mirror

This show brings horror into our real lives through the possibilities of parallel universes and futuristic societies. Black Mirror delves into the dark side and explores the “Black Mirrors” of our lives in the form of technology and all of the screens in our lives. What could happen if technology becomes too powerful?

7. Love

Judd Apatow brings the romantic comedy to our television screens through the lives of Mickey and Gus, the most unlikely couple. Their antics and actions as they try to discover how to deal with the awkward stages of intimacy and a romantic relationship. With season 2 being released on March 10th, now is the perfect time to binge season one.

8. Sense 8

This show follows eight seemingly unrelated lives from all over the globe who are mysteriously connected by a rebirth they all experience through dreams/visions. This show requires your undivided attention which won’t be too difficult to give as soon as you get your grips into the lives of these eight strangers and the people trying to hunt them down. The first half of season two was just released and the second half will come out in May.

9. A Series of Unfortunate Events

This series, produced by Neil Patrick Harris, takes us on a trip back to our childhood and the books that consumed it. The show is an almost direct reflection of Lemony Snicket’s stories right down to the titles with a few new twists to keep us on our toes. Neil Patrick Harris’s production is a treat and his portrayal of Count Olaf is picture perfect.

With all of these options to choose from, it looks like your February is booked! You may find yourself in a Netflix induced daze but please don’t forget to eat, sleep, and shower! Happy bingeing!

