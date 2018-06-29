Amy Adams Stars in ‘The Woman in the Window’ Set for 2019 Release: A Thriller You Won’t Want to Miss

Who doesn’t love suspense? Fans of Hitchcockian-style psychological thrillers will want to mark this on their calendars! The film,”The Woman in the Window,” based on A.J. Finn’s New York Times’ best-selling novel of the same title, will hit theaters on October 4, 2019. The story centers around the title character Anna Fox, a child psychologist who lives reclusively in her New York home. As an agoraphobic, Fox’s character is a nod to Hitchcock’s “Rear Window,” spying on neighbors in her isolation and witnessing a terrible crime. Amy Adams stars in ‘The Woman in the Window’ and Joe Wright directs, which means this movie already has incredible promise.

Could ‘Woman in the Window’ Win Best Actress or Best Director in 2020? It’s Very Possible.

With Amy Adams as the lead and Joe Wright directing, there is a great chance this film could end up on the list of Oscar contenders. With five Oscar nominations already, Adams is a formidable contender. In the past, Adams has snagged four noms for Best Supporting Actress. These films were 2005’s “Junebug,” 2008’s “Doubt,” 2010’s “The Fighter,” and 2012’s “The Master.” She also scored a Best Actress nomination for her role in 2013’s “American Hustle.”

Director Joe Wright has an impressive list of films under his belt, such as 2005’s “Pride & Prejudice,” 2007’s “Atonement,” 2009’s “The Soloist,” and 2017’s “Darkest Hour,” yet Wright has never snagged a Best Director nomination from the Academy. His films have, however, performed well at award ceremonies and received great recognition. For instance, Wright’s “Pride & Prejudice” received four Oscar nominations: Best Actress for Keira Knightly, Best Art Direction for Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Best Achievement in Costume Design for Jacqueline Durran, and Best Original Score for Dario Marianelli. “Atonement” was nominated for seven Oscars, winning Best Original Score. And more recently, 2017’s “Darkest Hour” took two Oscar wins, with six total nominations. How Wright has yet to be nominated remains a mystery, because it isn’t due to poor films and poor direction!

With all this in mind, it’s very possible we will be seeing “The Woman in the Window” during 2020’s Oscars. Whatever the case, with Adams and Wright involved in the project, this film is certain to be one to watch!

Amy Adams Stars in ‘The Woman in the Window’ Set for 2019 Release: A Thriller You Won’t Want To Miss. Featured Photo Credit: Collier Schorr, nytimes.com