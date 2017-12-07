Once upon a time bingo was seen as a pastime for the elderly who would frequent the bingo halls on a Saturday lunchtime, in fact bingo was riddled with so many unflattering stereotypes it wasn’t funny. Now with bingo popularity rising, it’s a game no longer for the ‘blue rinse brigade’ with a bingo caller making lame jokes as he called the numbers.

Thankfully the image has now changed, and changed pretty dramatically with the under 30’s taking up the game, shunning those stereotypes and enjoying bingo for what it is, a fun, social and tradition-rich game which can be played for a few minutes or a couple of hours depending on how much time is available.

One of the biggest reasons for this shift is the games ability to adapt with the times, and although many still do go to the bingo halls which have games like rebel bingo and party bingo, the game has transferred incredibly well over to the smaller screen.

Bingo has always been a social game, and that fact was not lost on the games developers who provide excellent games on sites like Swagbingo.com that have great chat features alongside a varied choice of fun games. With bingo popularity rising, being able to have a game whilst catching up on news and making new friends is very appealing to many. Just like the bricks and mortar venues online bingo can be as social as you want it to be.

We all lead busy lives and use our smartphones for so many things throughout the day, and studies have found that we actually check our phones around 150 times a day so it’s no wonder that we source our entertainment including the simple game of bingo which is attracting tens of thousands of people, many of them being younger.

Of course, as you would expect from a top-notch bingo site there are many variations of the classic game, including speed bingo, 90ball, and 75ball games, but bingo sites just don’t offer bingo games to play.

Most online bingo sites also offer other casino games, slots and a range of side games that can be played alongside your favorite bingo game, and you don’t even have to be present to play as if you have pre-bought your bingo tickets and happen not to be able to log on for your game it will be played automatically for you.

With bingo popularity rising, many sites are offering players free games which mean that there is no need to use any of your own money to enjoy the games, but if you do want to invest then there are some superb bonuses and promotional offers to take advantage of.

