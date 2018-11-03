Brie Larson Wants a Metroid Movie and Fans Aren’t Upset About It

Yet another star took the internet into a bit of a craze this week after showcasing her Halloween costume. Brie Larson has already had increasing success in the film world. From winning an Oscar for her performance in the movie Room to recently scoring the role of Carol Danvers in the upcoming Captain Marvel. If you’re a follower of the MCU, you’ve probably already seen the trailer. But Larson doesn’t want to stop. Fans of Metroid are already losing their minds over the photo Brie Larson shared: her Halloween costume as “Zero Suit Samus.” After a few reactions to her posts, Brie Larson expressed her desire for a Metroid movie.

Brie Larson as “Zero Suit Samus” for Halloween

Metroid’s Samus Aran is an iconic female video game character. Thanks to the Nintendo franchise, we have a female bounty hunter who battles Space Pirates and biological weapons (Metroids and Phazon, for example). So far, there have been fourteen game releases since the first Metroid release in 1986. Nintendo recognizes the Metroid franchise as one of their most successful series’ of games. Check out the original post below by @brielarson via Instagram:

So when you get an actress who has already landed a huge role like Captain Marvel and put her in a Samus suit for Halloween, fans are definitely going to go crazy. Fans have wanted to see a Metroid film adaption for years, and although it would be a large undertaking, perhaps Larson’s desire to play Samus—which she expressed via Twitter— may speed up the process. Who knows. We can only hope.

Fan Reactions: Brie Larson Wants a Metroid Movie, But How Do the Fans Feel?

Sure, there are probably some other actors out there who could pull off playing the lead in a Metroid film. I can think of a few. However, with the weight of success that Larson already has behind her, it may just be a match that could come to fruition. And to be honest, most of the fan reactions via Twitter are anything but negative. See a few of them below.

Hollywood actress Brie Larson recently got dressed up as Zero Suit Samus for Halloween. She has also commented on how she would love to be a part of a Metroid movie. Our question is this. Would you like to see Brie Larson as Samus Aran in a Metroid movie? — The Metroid Fan Community (@MetroidFans) November 2, 2018

Brie Larson for Samus in a Metroid movie. RIGHT. NOW. pic.twitter.com/a6ijNuwPH5 — Jack Taylor (@Wheel_Jack88) November 3, 2018

