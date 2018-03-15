There’s no doubt about it that interest and participation in online gaming is at an all time high. Over 100 billion dollars were spent on online games in 2017 alone. This trend will continue it’s upward slope with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. One of the most popular segments of gaming are fun online casino games where an estimated 40 billion dollars will be generated in 2018. Even regular casinos are developing their own online gambling websites. The opportunity to generate additional revenue is simply too great despite their reluctance to get involved with an online model that would compete with their traditional sources of revenue.

Most people have no clue that the first casino game was made back in 1996. Most post-millennial’s weren’t even born yet. There are thousands of fun online casino games to choose from. Though it’s a few years old, check out this really cool infographic depicting the history of online casinos.



Things have changed a lot over the years including regulation, social and mobile casino games, revenue and amount of countries that offer legalized gambling. Some are free games that do not require an exchange of money while others are played live for real cash. Let’s checkout the top types of fun online casino games.

Online Slots: Slots are the most popular online casino game in the world. Everyone’s probably familiar with the classic slot machine. In order to win you’ll need to match 3 identical symbols across the middle. Online Slots are a little bit different however as there are usually 5 reels that need to be matched and you can win by matching symbols in the top, middle, bottom, diagonal or a zigzag shape. Playing fun casino style slot machines online for free is a blast and there are literally hundreds of different themed slot machines.



Online Blackjack: Blackjack is incredibly fun and super popular among casino players. The object for the player is to draw cards totaling closer to 21, without going over, than the dealer’s cards. The best total of all is a two-card 21, or a blackjack. Cards 2 through 10 are worth their exact value while kings, queens, and jacks are each worth 10. Aces are worth either 1 or 11 depending on which is better for your hand. The first thing you do is decide how much money you want to bet on a hand. Offered amounts are typically $1, $5, $25 and $100. Once the cards have been dealt and you see your cards, you’ll either Hit, Stand or Double Down.

Online Roulette: Roulette is French for “little wheel and has become the face of the casino industry commonly referred to as the King of casino games. I don’t think anyone could imagine a casino without a roulette table. Roulette may seem like a complicated casino game to understand but in fact it’s really simple. The objective of roulette is to accurately predict which slot the ball will fall into once the roulette wheel comes to a stop by placing a bet. There are hundreds of great places to play roulette online. Exciting sites like www.conquercasino.com offer real live roulette games.

Online Poker: Poker is a member of the card game family. It involves gambling, strategy and a certain level of skills that come with experience. The most popular kind of poker is Texas Hold ‘Em. This is the same variation of poker that is played in the World Series of Poker. Poker is particularly popular among celebrities. Michael Phelps, Matt Damon, Kevin Heart, James Woods, Jennifer Tilly and those that love the poker table. It’s been rumored that Tobey Maguire (superman) has won over $10 million playing high stakes poker at his Hollywood Hills mansion.

It doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned pro or a newbie, fun online casino games are here to stay and are becoming more popular each year. It will be interesting to see how the online casino industry will evolve in the coming years. For now whether you play for pleasure or real money, enjoy every second win, loose or draw.

