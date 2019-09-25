This article is for anyone who wants to learn how to win at slot machines. Slot machines are one of the most popular games played at casinos. It’s no wonder they are just as popular as mobile games. There are thousands of websites where you can play slots but one online site we really like is the https://smartphonegambler.com/mobile-slots-for-real-money/. Every slot machine has a different payout percentage, as designed by the manufacturer or controlled by the casino, so it helps to do some research beforehand and identify how much money will be paid out. According to nbcconnecticut.com, the payout percentage usually ranges from 80%-98%. With that being said, this article will present you with three reliable ways (the dos and don’ts) of how to win at slot machines.

Don’t go for the big jackpots; instead make big bets

According to Forbes, machines with the smallest jackpots tend to payout more frequently than machines that offer big prizes because it’s harder to win the bigger jackpot.

Keep in mind that the amount you wager also depends on how often and how much you’ll be winning. Thus in order to win more, you need to bet more and usually as much as you can afford. For example, in progressive slots, sometimes the only possible way to win is to make the highest bet that your budget has to offer. Risk is a part of the game but you can control a certain level of that risk by keeping in mind not to go to the biggest jackpot slot machines but at the same time make the maximum bet.

Random slot machines are a safe bet

You can increase your chance of winning by playing random rather than progressive slots. In progressive slots, the chance of winning increases incrementally and yes they offer big payouts but that also means that they payout less frequently over time. With random slots, it’s a safer bet. You might win less but you will win more frequently and consistently versus playing progressive slots. Be careful because two machines will be designed the same but can be different in terms of random or progressive.

Be clever when selecting a slot machine to play

Slots machines that are in your face and getting most of everyone’s attention are the ones to stay away from. They’ve been set up that way so that more people play on that particular machine but they will also pay out less. After all casinos are in the money making business and this is how they do it. Playing slots are mostly about having fun so make sure you are careful about the money you spend on slot machines.

Slot machines that depict your favorite TV show or movie star are not just there to look good but to also get your attention and for the most part they do a pretty good job doing so. Slot machines at the end of the rows or the ones further from the entrance are the ones people are least likely to go to but that doesn’t mean that they payout any less. In fact, they most probably have a higher payout than the more popular slot machines. Similarly, you should not play slots on the first page for mobile game casinos. Try scanning a few pages to find one to play.

Another strategy to look at is the placement of slot machines near windows. The idea is that slot machines with high payouts are put in a position that has the maximum visibility to the casinos customers, potential customers and passersby. Naturally, a casino would want to have maximum reach and attract attention so why wouldn’t they want more people winning in front of others to attract more business?

In the end, do your research and keep your goals in mind before heading out for a night at the casino. You wouldn’t want those dollars to go to waste!

Read more casino articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay CC License