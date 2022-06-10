If You’re Thinking of Trying Casino Roulette, Read This First

If you are thinking of trying casino roulette, read this first. Whether on the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip or at a sleek digital casino platform, roulette is always one of the most popular offerings. Casino gamers of all stripes appreciate the classic appeal of this elegant and simple game. All you need to do is place your bets, spin the wheel, and see if it lands in your favor.

While the game of roulette might seem like a simple one, you should not go into it blind. Read this two-minute explainer before you play your first game of roulette.

You can choose your odds

You might think that all roulette wheels are the same and that the odds of each outcome are always the same. However, this is a common misconception. In the game of roulette, the version you pick has a direct impact on your odds of making a winning bet.

As this guide to online roulette at Paddy Power explains, the two types of roulette wheels are the American and the European (French) wheel. With the American reel, there are two zero pockets, which represent the house edge. In the European wheel, there is only one. This means that the house edge is higher in American roulette, which is why many players always go straight for the European tables at the casino.

Strategies are just for fun

If you’re currently doing your research about how to win at roulette, you might have come across some so-called betting strategies. The most common ones are called D’Alembert, Fibonacci, and Martingale, as covered by Investopedia, and they stipulate how you should adjust your wager after each winning or losing bet.

While these can be interesting ways to structure your gameplay, they will have zero impact on your chances of success. Remember, roulette is a totally random game and should be played as such.

Side bets can boost your bankroll

These days, you’ll hardly ever find a roulette table that only offers the classic bets. Most games now have a range of so-called “side bets”, which allow you to claw back losses or gain something from a bet that might not be a straight win.

For example, one of the most common roulette side bets allows you to claim back your wager if the bet loses, as long as the ball lands in one of the zero pockets. These bets are easy ways to stretch your bankroll further.

There are many ways to play

On this topic, there are also many different ways to play roulette, especially at online casinos. For example, you can play double ball roulette, where there are two balls on the wheel at once. You can play lightning roulette, where the action moves quickly and you can sometimes bet on multiple wheels at once.

Then there are budget versions such as 1p roulette, where the per-spin wager is as low as it can possibly get. Make sure to read up on your roulette options to find the perfect game for you.

Roulette is one of the all-time casino classics for a reason. Before you step onto the floor, keep in mind the casino etiquette detailed by The D, as well as the pointers from above to get the most out of your game.

