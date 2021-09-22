Today we want to discuss online casinos vs. offline casinos. With the advancement of technology, many events are now possible online, including virtual meetings and casinos. Gambling is a recreational activity where players try out their luck in many games of chance, like slot machines, keno, poker, and more.

Currently, there are 217 physical and over 100 online casinos that Canadian players can access. With many options available, how do you choose where to play?

Advantages of Online Casinos

To help you decide whether to go for an offline or online casino, Kevin N. Cochran has listed the benefits of each, starting with online casinos:

1. Many Payment Methods Are Available

Online casinos offer electronic payments that allow players to connect their bank accounts through debit or credit cards. Other e-wallets, such as PayPal and GooglePay, are also available. Now, even cryptocurrency (mainly Bitcoin) is accepted in some online casinos.

If you don’t want to have problems with depositing and withdrawing money in an online casino, you need to search for the best payout casino canada has.

2. Fast and Anonymous Gambling

Traditionally, people needed to travel to casino hotels to gamble. With online casinos, they can instead just open their computers to play. Many desktop casino games also have an application version. These apps can be accessed on Android and iOS, so users can play anytime and anywhere through their phones.

Also, gamblers can create accounts and register with just an email address. There’s no need to show their faces while playing. Anyone is free to play anonymously and safely.

3. Access to Great Bonuses

Just like any other online game, virtual casinos incorporate bonuses that can be triggered while playing. The bonuses include a welcome bonus, referral bonus, free spins, and other rewards. In comparison, these prizes aren’t readily available when going to a land-based casino.

For example, you won’t get a referral bonus when you recommend a casino hotel to someone. But when you suggest an online casino to your friends and colleagues, you’ll earn a bonus from the referral code you sent out.

4. Wide Game Selection

Online game providers add twists to the traditional casino games by creating fun and exciting versions of them. For instance, you won’t just find classic poker; you’ll find variations, such as “razz Poker” – where the player with the worst hand wins.

If you miss interacting with real people, you can join a game with a live dealer who facilitates the table games. With this, you’ll feel like you’re in an actual casino.

5. 24/7 Support Team

Online casinos promise to provide their users with adequate support for any needed help and queries. The support team will answer any inquiries like signing up, making deposits, or other problems you might face.

If you’re planning to start your online casino business, you’ll have to always be connected to your users and be up-to-date on the latest technologies to give them the best experience.

Advantages of Offline Casinos

Online casinos mimic live games through clickable virtual experiences. However, some gamblers still prefer offline casinos where they get to physically play with the machines. Below are some of the benefits of going out and playing in land-based casinos:

1. Real-Life Experience

Some players prefer being in a physical casino and playing games for real to socialize with other people. Having opponents in poker and other card games adds thrill as they compete and win. For them, victory is more fulfilling when they know how they beat the odds to get there.

2. Learn Potential Strategies

Online games are limited to the user only. Because of the anonymity they offer, individuals won’t see how other gamblers play. With an offline game, you get to see the reaction of the players you’re wagering against and note down strategies that could help you win in future games.

3. Get Real-Time Payment

Online casinos take time to process and transfer funds because of security measures. With a land-based casino, players pay in cash in exchange for chips. They can cash out anytime at the counter by exchanging the chips they’ve won. Remember, however, that these chips can only be exchanged in the casino where they came from.

4. No Internet Required

Obviously, you don’t need any internet connection to play offline games. Issues with WiFi connectivity, including slow processing of information that can affect the game, are avoided. You’ll play in real-time with the physical equipment of your favourite casino game.

Conclusion

Because of the recent pandemic, the rise of online casinos became more apparent. However, where to gamble still depends on your preference. If you prioritize convenience, go for online casinos. But if you want to physically interact with people and machines, book a trip to a casino hotel.

Read more casino and entertainment articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons