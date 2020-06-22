Today we want to share with you the top Las Vegas Casinos to spot celebrities. Almost everyone in the world has heard of Las Vegas, Nevada aka Sin City. Known for it’s bright lights, lavish hotels, renowned chefs and world-class casinos, Las Vegas is all about glitz and glam. It’s a place where the rich and famous flock to including A-listers and the most recognized celebrities, athletes and musicians throughout the world. So why do celebrities flock to Vegas year round? A lot of stars love to shop in Vegas because of all the high end luxury brands that have setup shop here but the easiest way to spot celebrities here is to visit one of most recognized casinos in Vegas which are recognized throughout the world. There are tons of online casino reviews that will highlight some of these celebrity sightings.

If getting a shot to see a celebrity up close and personal is on your bucket list while you’re playing blackjack or poker in Vegas, we’ve got some great tips that can help. It’s really not that difficult as this is where they truly hang out but you’ve got to know which celebs frequent which casinos. In other words, you’ve got to know where to go. Also keep in mind that it’s not only the casino itself that you can find celebrities hanging out. Most casino’s also operate alongside 5 star restaurants employing some of the best chefs in the world. Here are some of the most recognized venues in Vegas where you are most likely to run into your most favorite superstar.

Caesars Palace

Located west of the strip, Caesars Palace is one of Nevada’s greatest landmarks. This luxury casino and hotel boast some of the worlds most amazing restaurants in the world. The Palace also includes the Forum Tower Penthouse where Marc Anthony and J. Lo renewed their wedding vows. Caesars is also known to hold celebrities parties at their incredible night club. Among the celebrities spotted here include the Kardashian’s and Perez Hilton.