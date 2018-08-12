For the first time ever, Marvel is re-releasing all twenty of their MCU films to IMAX. In celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10th anniversary, you can enjoy the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival between August 30th and September 6th at an IMAX theater near you. MCU has made 13.5 billion dollars worldwide (and counting), which speaks to just how many fans are going to want tickets for the IMAX event. Marvel announced the event Friday, with Marvel stars appearing in a video to get everyone hyped. Some of the Marvel films were never released in IMAX theaters. The MCU films The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: The First Avenger and Iron Man are appearing in IMAX for the first time. You know what that means? That means that this could be your only chance.

The Details of the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival

Running from August 30th to September 7th, each of the twenty films appearing at IMAX will have at least one showtime. The festival will close with two fan favorites selected by public voting. Voting for the final day is open now until September 6th. If you want to make sure your favorite MCU film is shown on the 7th, get to voting! You can purchase tickets to one or more of the film showings on Fandango. This is the first time IMAX will be screening all Marvel films. However, you may remember that Marvel recently held a movie marathon of 12 MCU films right before the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Their previous marathon was less widespread, appearing only at AMC theaters in Orlando and New York City.

Read the full article at Bustle.com

Read More Entertainment news at Clichemag.com

Celebrate Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10th Anniversary with Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival. Featured Photo Credit: Marvel