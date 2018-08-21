Entertainment

Crazy Rich Asians—All The Glitter, Is In Fact Gold

by Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Crazy Rich Asians exceeded box office expectations and made $34 million on opening day. All summer we have been waiting for this best-selling book to come to life in the theaters. With the book being a best-seller, it was a no brainer that the movie exceeded almost $10 million more on opening day than expected.

 

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy about Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and Nick Young (Henry Golding) . Nick invites Rachel to come to his hometown, Singapore, for his best friend’s wedding. Rachel is surprised to learn that Nick’s family is very wealthy and that Nick is considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Once they get to Singapore, Nick’s mom is quick to judge Rachel. Since Rachel does not come from the same background as Nick, his mom immediately disapproves of Rachel.

 

 

This movie was filled with drama, comedy and suspense. You will cry and laugh throughout the whole movie. The cast was perfectly selected and worked very well with each other. The ending of the movie was just the icing on the cake! If you think you know what is rich is, you don’t until you’ve seen this movie. All the glitter, is in fact gold for Crazy Rich Asians.

 

