Eddie Redmayne Tells Viewers to Expect a ‘Darker’ Story in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’

by Friday, July 20, 2018
Get ready for it, Harry Potter fanatics. The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is coming in November. And actor Eddie Redmayne is giving us some details about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. According to an article from Entertainment Weekly, Redmayne tells viewers to expect a ‘darker’ story in Fantastic Beasts 2.  The star, who plays Newt Scamander, told EW, “The most riveting aspect is the tonal change…When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner.” Luckily, David Yates is returning to direct, and the screenplay is, like the first film, penned by J.K. Rowling.

Things to Expect in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’

Of course, there are no spoilers here! So fret not! However, here are a few things to keep in mind. In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Johnny Depp’s character, Grindelwald, was captured. As the title of the sequel suggests, Grindelwald doesn’t just stay in safe custody. The dark wizard is sent to Europe for trial, where he—what a shocker—escapes. Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) then enlists Redmayne’s character Newt to track down Grindelwald. To make matters worse, Redmayne describes Grindelwald’s personal mission as a “political” rally that “causes divisions across families.” So if there’s anything that we can assume from the trailer, as well as Eddie Redmayne’s description, it’s that Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be closer to a dramatic thriller than the first film was. Expect less light-hearted moments, and as Redmayne puts it, more of “the Potter lore we’re much more familiar with.”

