Keep your eyes out next summer for the return of daredevil aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to the big screen. The sequel to the cult classic 1980s film Top Gun is officially titled Top Gun: Maverick. Scheduled for release in July 2019, Joseph Kosinski—whose recent film credits include Only the Brave, Oblivion, and TRON: Legacy—is directing the much-anticipated sequel. In case you haven’t caught up with recent developments, here is everything you need to know about Top Gun 2, including the reunion of Maverick and Iceman.

Top Gun 2 brings us the aviators in the modern day. With technology advances, the fighter pilots’ jobs are changing—which of course, creates some problems. The sequel is quite the undertaking, as the original Top Gun film is a definitive film of the ‘80s. Fans of the movie are still quoting lines and mourning the loss of Goose! It’s no wonder that the sequel will have to bring a lot to the table to convince us. While there are many who will go see the movie for nostalgia’s sake alone, it’s also safe to say that the sequel will also be under high scrutiny from skeptics.

Will the Sequel Stack Up For Fans?

Obviously, the answer remains unknown until July 2019, when Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters. But luckily for us, some key players of the original crew are reuniting to make the movie. The obvious cast members returning? None other than Tom Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, of course. Some of the off-screen crew veterans are also back. For instance, Harold Faltermeyer is updating the original film score for the movie—and if it were any other way, surely people would have something to say about it. Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the producers of Top Gun, is also involved in Top Gun: Maverick’s production. In a past interview with HuffPost, Bruckheimer elaborated on the film’s plot: “The concept is, basically, are the pilots obsolete because of drones? Cruise is going to show them that they’re not obsolete. They’re here to stay.”

The Reunion of Maverick and Iceman

The Top Gun sequel would be nothing without the return of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. However, there have been some concerns about Kilmer’s health after his recent struggle with throat cancer. Kilmer did not talk publicly about his health struggles until last year. In a recent interview with Extra, Cruise discussed working with Kilmer again. Commenting on the status of the actor’s health, Cruise stated that Kilmer is “doing really well.” At any rate, fans are glad to have Kilmer back and doing well.

Top Gun 2 was in talks back in 2010. By 2012, location scouting had begun. However, due to the unfortunate passing of original Top Gun director, Tony Scott, the sequel’s momentum ceased. Now, the sequel is nearly 33 years. What a trip! However, with a cast and crew as strong as this, Top Gun 2 is promising.

Featured Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures, Sunset Boulevard, Corbis via Getty Images.