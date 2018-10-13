Entertainment

Fan Reactions to Josh Radnor’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Debut

by Saturday, October 13, 2018
Josh Radnor's 'Grey's Anatomy' Debut

The ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy premiered its fifteenth season at the end of September. Fans are already giving mixed reactions. One of the most recent? Josh Radnor’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ debut. Apparently, fans are divided on the idea of Josh Radnor as the new love interest for Meredith. Nonetheless, Meredith Grey’s latest attempt at dating was a blind date with John, played by Radnor, who is perhaps best known for his previous role on How I Met Your Mother. People confirmed that Radnor would be joining the cast prior to the episode’s airdate

Mixed Opinions on Josh Radnor’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Debut

Maybe it’s just the idea of Meredith getting back into the dating game. Maybe it’s comparison to Patrick Dempsey. Either way, it seems as though the widowed mother of three will indeed be dating this season. In last Thursday’s episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) seems to hit it off with John (Josh Radnor) until he makes a comment about single mothers. Is that the end of that? Possibly. At any rate, it seems like many viewers are hoping that the romance with Radnor’s character is a no-go. But then again, there are some fans who are all for it and some who simply don’t know how to feel. Obviously, we won’t know what’s happening until the season progresses. Although there is a lot of noise around this subject, Radnor’s reappearance is not confirmed.  Is anyone else team Radnor out there? Take a look at some fan reactions via Twitter below.

 

Read the full article from E! News.

Read more Entertainment posts at ClicheMag.com

Fan Reactions to Josh Radnor’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Debut. Featured Photo Credit: Getty Images

,

← Previous post

'A Star is Born' Merch: Tee Shirt Plus Soundtrack Now Available
You may also like
‘A Star is Born’ Merch: Tee Shirt Plus Soundtrack Now Available
‘A Star is Born’ Merch: Tee Shirt Plus Soundtrack Now Available
Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Is Being Remade Into a Live-Action Film
Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Is Being Remade Into a Live-Action Film
Tim Allen on What to Expect From ‘Toy Story 4’: ‘It is so Emotional’
Tim Allen on What to Expect From ‘Toy Story 4’: ‘It is so Emotional’

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Genevieve O'Reilly and Jasmine Luv
Inside, cover star Genevieve O'Reilly talks about the importance of family in acting, her roles in The Ferryman and Tin Star; cover star Jasmine Luv opens up about how good it feels to make people laugh, her role on Starter Pack, and more; actor Sheaun McKinney talks his journey as an actor and new comedy series The Neighborhood
close-link