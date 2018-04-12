Fashion and Casinos are the Perfect Match

Fashion and casinos go perfectly hand in hand together. Whether you’re a professional gambler out in the casino or just a passing visitor, there’s never a shortage of an audience in a casino. Good looking and sharply dressed men and women can be found on every corner. So, why are fashion and casinos such a perfect match? We’ve picked a few things that make these two such a good combination.

Sparkless and Suits

No matter if you’re a lady or a gentleman, its impossible not to get carried away when picking a combination for a glamorous night out in a casino. Whether a white or a black tux, men always have their slick combinations on point. There are certain variations that you should keep in mind when choosing your combination for the night. Depending on the casino dress code and rules, you should choose between three possible combinations, a white tie and a black tie optional.

Like their gentlemen, casino going ladies also captivate the bright casino rooms with their elegant combinations. The most common outfits are long and elegant dresses in various style and colors. Whether it’s a long black dress with an open back, or an Audrey Hepburn styled combination of a white dress and long gloves, women always bring their best and most beautiful for these enjoyable nights out.

Of course, your combination also depends on the type of games you desire to play in the casino. If you only plan on sticking to slots and similar video games, then there is no need to overdress. A simple, casual combination is perfect. If, on the other hand, you plan on playing on a blackjack or poker table, our advice is, dress to impress.

Classy Accessories

Fashion is all about accessories. And when it comes to them, there’s a lot of things you can wear in order to captivate the attention of everyone at the casino. A classy bracelet or a nice piece of jewellery can go a long way. A cool and elegant watch is almost considered a necessity at that. There are of course some don’ts when it comes to accessories and one that many men mistakenly commit. Wearing a tie bar in a casino. As much as it sounds like a good idea, as the tie bar keeps the tie in place, this accessory is primarily meant to be worn outside and isn’t really according to the casino fashion attire.

Comfort before Style

Looking good can certainly provide you with a confidence boost when sitting and wagering at the table. This confidence can help you be more successful and potentially walk out with nice winnings. But no matter how you dress, its more important that you feel comfortable in your clothes. Remember that casinos are all about fun, and all of the other aspects come after that. Dress accordingly, enjoy your playtime in a casino, and you will have an entertaining and eventful night out even if you don’t hit a big jackpot.

Read more fashion articles at Cliché Magazine

Images provided by Flickr CC License