Joining the list of small screen reboots, Party of Five is officially in the works. Freeform greenlit the series this week and ordered a pilot episode for a Party of Five reboot. The original Party of Five premiered on Fox in 1994 and ran for six seasons. Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Jennifer Love Hewitt all starred in the series as the orphaned Salinger siblings. The reboot has been in development since January. The ’90s Fox drama follows the Salinger kids after losing their parents in a drunk driving accident. From there on, the show deals with difficult life issues like drug abuse, cancer and death. But will the new drama just be an updated take on the same story? Probably not.

Freeform Confirms ‘Party of Five’ Reboot, But What Will Change?

As with any series that is signed on for a reboot some years later, the new Party of Five will take a more modern focus. Instead of the Salingers, the family will be the Buendias children. Like the Salingers, the Buendias will lose their parents, but not due to a car accident. The new Party of Five will shift focus to the current deportation issues, as the kids struggle to keep the family going after their parents are deported. Executive producers Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser discussed the reboot recently, stating “this new iteration of Party of Five isn’t a retread of the original; it’s a whole new look at kids trying to parent each other in the wake of circumstances beyond their control, yet learning a similar lesson: that families persist no matter how great the obstacles.” With this modern, relevant twist, odds are the new Party of Five might have a chance at becoming as successful as the original series. After all, Party of Five won a Golden Globe in 1996 for Best Television Drama.

Read the full article at Entertainment Tonight.

Read more Entertainment posts at ClicheMag.com

Freeform Confirms ‘Party of Five’ Reboot, Orders a Pilot. Featured Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Television.