Fresh Drinks to Serve Up this Holiday Season

December is upon us, which means it’s time to start buying gifts, decorating trees, and planning festive parties. Although we love the season, there is nothing more stressful than hosting a holiday party. As hosts, we worry about everything under the snowfall, from the aesthetic of the log fire to seating arrangements. Most of all, we worry about how much fun our family and friends are having, at the end of the day everybody wants to have a good time and make lasting memories with one another. If you want your holiday party to be a memorable one, try serving up some new fresh drinks this year. Enjoy some, or all, of these flavorful holiday cocktails that will be sure to spice up your party (some of which can be made without alcohol).

1. Eggnog with a Twist: Everyone knows the Christmas classic, Eggnog. Originally I found this recipe on delish.com and it is as creamy and sweet as anyone could hope for, but I found that adding a secret ingredient will meet the high Christmas standards for your party.

For a serving of 4: In a large saucepan, whisk together 5 egg yolks and ⅓ cup of sugar. Add 2 cups of milk, ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg, ½ a teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla, lower the heat to a medium-low flame. Then cook until the Eggnog is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Take off the heat and mix in ¾ cups of heavy cream, 1 cup of Rumchata if you’re feeling boozy, and (get ready for it) 1 cup of freshly brewed coffee. Finally, refrigerate until cold and serve with whipped cream.



I know it’s a pretty basic Eggnog recipe, but if you’re like me and don’t enjoy drinks that are overly sweet, adding the coffee becomes a necessity. It takes away from the overpowering sugariness of the Nog and mixes well with the cinnamon and nutmeg spices.

2. The North Pole Cocktail: I found this amazing cocktail on halfbakedharvest.com and, honestly, it’s one of my favorites. It has the aesthetic of a hot chocolate with the flavor of a gingerbread house.

For a serving of 4: In a cocktail shaker, combine 4 tablespoons of chocolate syrup, 3 teaspoons of molasses, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, ⅛ teaspoon of ginger, ½ a cup of vodka, and ¼ cup of optional Kahlúa, then (OutKast voice) shake like a polaroid picture, hey ya! Add some ice and shake it, shake it, shake it. Strain the beverage into four glasses, and add ½ a cup of heavy cream. Top it off with whipped cream and a candy cane.



I find this drink really gets me in the mood for the holidays. It smells and tastes like the spices that make up the pleasing aroma of Christmas, and that bite of peppermint from the candy cane makes it even better.

3.The Sufganiyot Cocktail: When I first saw this on thedailymeal.com I thought it must have been very intimidating, but “sufganiyot” is actually Hebrew for “jelly doughnut,” traditionally eaten on Hanukkah. This drink is very potent but still carries the taste it promises in its name.

For a single serving: Rub a lemon wedge on the rim of a martini glass and dip in powdered sugar, then add ice. In a cocktail shaker combine ⅛ a cup of vanilla vodka, ⅛ a cup of citrus flavored vodka, and ¼ cup of Manischewitz sweetened blackberry wine. Then shake it up like a magic eight ball being passed around at a slumber party. Finally, strain into your glass and enjoy.



The Manischewitz wine in this cocktail is so delightful, when mixed with the vodkas it creates a harmony in the mouth.

4. Holiday Punch: This is a delicious traditional drink in my household. Funny enough, I’m not sure who created it or how it began, but every year we throw this bad boy together and enjoy.

When I say throw this bad boy together I mean that literally. The measurements for this drink are whatever you want (except for the alcohol). Firstly, grab a punch bowl fill the bottom with ice. Then pour in a carton of cranberry juice, followed by half a carton of orange juice, and finally a bottle of 7Up for extra fizz (stir in ⅓ cup of gin if desired). Based on how you like your drinks you can switch around the cranberry and orange, however I like this beverage a little more tart. Finally, garnish with whole cranberries and orange slices.



If you like something that’s fruitier than Eggnog with plenty of fizz, you will want to try making Holiday Punch. From my family to yours.

5. Apple Pie Shot: This simple yet tasty drink will be a favorite at your party this year. I found this recipe on allrecipes.com after searching for a dessert beverage. I was lucky the link for this little guy popped up.

For a single serving: In a shot glass pour ⅛ a cup of apple cider and ⅛ cup of Tito’s Vodka or ¼ cup of apple cider if you don’t want it dirty. Then top it off with whipped cream and a large sprinkle of cinnamon.



You may think that this would taste like nail polish remover, as most shots do, but surprisingly this one is rather pleasant. It doesn’t taste completely like a warm apple pie, no beverage can ever be that good, but it does have a nice apple flavor.

