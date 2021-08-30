Can hackers really crack online gambling data. One of the successful areas of the economy that hackers take interest in is the online casino industry. Online casinos in Poland keep popping up as days go by. As the online casinos keep emerging, so does a new class of hackers who work tirelessly to crush the online casinos. The main aim of the hackers is to steal player data which they can use to their advantage.

This is why heavy investment is done by legitimate casinos in Poland in the cyber security department of an online casino to curb hackers. This is why you should carefully analyze an online casino to determine if it is legitimate before registering and placing your money in the casino.

According to our expert Klara Czerwinska (view author), here are some of the ways that hackers use to crack online casino data.

Phishing

Phishing is simply the use of a fake email that masquerades as a legitimate email. This is perhaps the most common hacking trick that leads to casino hacks. The hacker creates a phishing email with the sole aim of stealing any form of personal data like bank account details and passwords. The phishing email is well written and all indicators indicate that it is a legitimate email either from your bank or your online casino.

The phishing email is sent just at the right time posing as an urgent email to lure you to give your data. For instance, a hacker may send an email posing as your online casino asking that you verify your login details.

The hackers are so smart that they even give you a link that redirects you back to the online casino website. If you fall for the trick and enter your details, all that information goes back to the hacker and not your online casino. The hacker can also provide you with an attachment right after the phishing email. Once you download the attachment, the hacker has gained all access to your account

How to Detect Phishing

One of the known ways to detect phishing is carefully checking for grammatical errors in the email addresses. For instance, if a casino website is www.polandcasino.com, the hackers may redirect you to an email under www.polandd.com. Notice the additional d in the second email address?

The hackers will also employ the use of threats that your email will be suspended or your betting account will be blocked. Never fall for such tricks by online casino hackers. The good news is that legit Polish casinos such as betsafe opinie will always display the official email addresses on their sites.

Malware

Malware is simply a foreign software that is configured to compromise a system and access all the data available in the system. Once malware is successfully installed, it can track all user activity as well as steal sensitive data from the online casino website. The common types of malware are

Virus-Program designed to infect software and disable normal system functionality.

Trojan-Program that creates backdoors to your system such that a hacker can remotely access all your information.

Spyware-Malware is designed to monitor all your online activities. Can be sophisticated to the level of secretly recording you from your phone or computer cameras.

Keylogger-Sophisticated form of malware that grants a hacker access to all the keys you press on your computer. After analyzing these keys, the hacker can easily know your passwords and pin codes to your cards.

How to Beat Malware

Install a legitimate antivirus.

Install legitimate online gaming applications.

Be cautious when clicking pop-ups on your casino website.

Password Cracking

Hackers are also known to use high technology algorithms to crack passwords. This is why it is advisable to use strong passwords for all your accounts including your online casino login password. It is also advisable to use pin codes that are not related to any occurrence in your life.

For instance, you should never use your birth year as a pin code as hackers can easily figure this out. A strong password contains all forms of symbols, upper- and lower-case letters, and numbers.

Online Gambling data can be hacked into, and this is why you should be extra cautious when playing in any online casino. Casinos are hackers’ paradise. If you notice any suspicious activity on your casino website, contact your online casino before making any move.

Read more casino and gambling articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons