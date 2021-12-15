Take a Look at our Review of Parimatch India

Parimatch India Review

Today we’d like to take a look at our Parimatch India review. If you wanted to find a good bookmaker and online casino, then you really need to try Parimatch. This gambling establishment has been on the market for a long time and is distinguished by its reliability and safety. Parimatch India is licensed by the foreign government of Curacao.

A large selection of games both in online casinos and in a bookmaker’s office will not leave you indifferent. With generous bonuses and promotions, your game will be more profitable. Modern payment methods will help you easily complete any transaction. If you have any questions or problems, you will not be left alone, the support service from Parimatch will always help you. This gambling establishment also has a mobile application that will allow you to place bets from anywhere in the world with only a phone and an internet connection. You should try playing Parimatch right now!

Parimatch India login and registration

Parimatch India login is the easiest and fastest process among all gambling establishments in India. Let’s take a look at a little instruction:

Open the official website of Parimatch You will see the “Register” button on the main page. Click on it Then you need to enter your mobile number After that, come up with a password to enter the site. Put two checkboxes where you agree to the terms of use of the site

It’s all! Your registration is complete and you can now start the game!

However, after the registration process, you need to fill in personal information about yourself. Without this, you will not be able to replenish your deposit. In the blank cells, write your name, country, date of birth, email. Then you will become a real Parimatch player!

Bonuses

There are two main types of bonuses in Parimatch India: sports and online casinos. Below you can see the conditions for each of the bonus types.

Sports bonus

The welcome bonus at the bookmaker will allow you to receive up to 12,000 Indian rupees. To do this, you need to register and make your first deposit. After that, you will receive a bonus in the form of 150% to the amount of your deposit. There are several conditions for this offer:

Your deposit must be at least Rs 300

This bonus is active for 7 days only

You must wager this bonus at least 8 times by betting on events with odds of at least 1.75.

Online casino bonus

A live casino bonus is available at the online casino from Parimatch. Here you can get cashback in the form of 10% of losing bets that were made over the weekend.

Types of games

As you already understood, Parimatch India includes a bookmaker and an online casino. Below you can see the games that are available on this platform.

Sports betting

In this section, you can see the most common sports, popular matches, good odds, and great betting markets. Also here you can see the schedule of future matches, analysis of games, and much more. Here are the sports that are popular in Parimatch:

Cricket

Boxing

Football

Hockey

cybersport

Tennis

Volleyball.

Betting markets

Some of the most popular sports will give you access to hundreds of different markets. Interestingly, some of them are grouped in various categories, such as Main, Over by over, Players, Total, and more.

Odds

The odds for some sports are imposing compared to what’s available on other online bookies. As for the format of the odds, you can use Decimal, which is a popular option. In some cases, you may get the chance to use other formats.

Online casino

In this section of the Parimatch website, you can find popular categories and games in online casinos.

Live casino

The live casino at Parimatch is worth praise. When we got to review Parimatch, we did not expect them to have Indian table games Like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti! But that’s not all – they also have desi, Indian versions of the classic live casino games like roulette and lucky 7.

With these, you can also gamble with the classics like baccarat, sic bo, poker, blackjack, and other games.

Slots

Slots are a crucial part of the casino games at Parimatch. You can filter the slots by providers, jackpot, or by simply searching for the game in the search bar. With that, you can also play video poker, video slots, 3d games, and more.

Payment methods

To start playing Parimatch India you need to make a deposit. And after you win money, you can withdraw it. Let’s see what payment methods are available in Parimatch:

Visa

Mastercard

EcoPayz

Cryptocurrencies

Now let’s figure out how to make transactions in Parimatch India:

Open the official website and do Parimatch India login Go to the “Deposit and Withdrawal” section Select the transaction you need Specify payment method Enter the amount Fill in additional information about your payment method Make a transaction Receive an electronic check.

Customer service

It doesn’t matter what question: withdrawing money or registering, receiving bonuses, or downloading an application – you can always contact the 24/7 support service with this problem. Your question will be resolved very quickly and efficiently. In Parimatch, you can use the following methods:

Live chat on the official website

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Pros and cons

Coming to the end of our review of Parimatch, let’s see what advantages it has:

Safety and reliability

Large selection of games

Good betting markets

Generous bonuses

Stylish website design

Availability of a mobile application

24-hour support service.

FAQ

1. How many accounts can I have?

According to the terms of use of this platform, you can only have one account. If you create a second account, you will be blocked.

2. What is the minimum deposit amount?

It depends on the payment method you use. The amount can vary from 40 to 1000 Indian rupees.

3. Where can I download the mobile app?

This can be done through the official Parimatch website. The app is available for Androids, iPads, and iPhones.

