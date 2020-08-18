Today we want to share with you some really exciting information about virtual reality gambling. We live in a world of sophisticated consumers and a growing demand for advanced technologies. Forty years ago, people believed that by the year 2020, we would be living in a world of flying cars and robots who could provide us with customer service. But the reality turned out to be less utopian, and major advancements can be mainly observed in space technologies and the digital sphere.

Still, people are becoming more demanding, and their expectations are increasing, so the various industries need to find a way for rapid growth to meet all the requirements of the contemporary consumer.

So let’s talk about some new advancements in the sphere of gambling and how they are going to impact and maybe even improve the gaming experience for players at slots casino, as well as lure new generations of gamblers. Here we are talking about the gambling industry’s struggle to attract such social groups as Millennials and early Gen Z representatives.

But the solution to this problem is right before our eyes: we just need to get acquainted with it first!

Virtual Reality Technology

Let’s start with the definition of virtual reality (VR) technology and what it represents. Virtual Reality Technology is used to create a simulated environment that can be both totally fictional and yet based on existing facts. VR places a user directly into the simulated reality. The effect is achieved thanks to the head-mounted display (HMD), which differs dramatically from a traditional user interface and creates the impression of presence at the scene that unfolds before your eyes.

VR Casinos and Their Advantages

You can safely assume that a contemporary consumer is tired of playing a good old roulette game, and indeed of having to look at a traditional 2D representation on their computer screen. Yet, with the development of commodities that are reachable online or within a quick click, we’re becoming less mobile; and so we don’t want to go out of our cozy homes to experience a game of real roulette. So what might the perfect solution for this dilemma be for the average player? Yes that’s right, VR casinos! Only by using a simple and accessible (hopefully even more accessible in the future) VR headset, can we finally dive into virtual reality, where we can actually see an almost ‘real’ 3D roulette game that spins and sounds exactly like the physical one! And the same goes for VR slots/pokies, craps, baccarat, blackjack, poker, etc.

Brick and mortar casinos are becoming less exciting over time; and honestly, it takes a lot of time and money to get the same gambling experience that you’re going to get by playing at VR casino.

Online casinos that fail to follow modern tendencies and to introduce online casino games that are adaptable for virtual reality uses will most probably die away slowly, and eventually stop making enough profit to stay afloat.

What else are the advantages of a great VR casino? You can play for real money just as easily as at any online or land-based casino!

Social Interaction Possibilities

Well, what about important social interaction that seems to be missing from online gambling? How can virtual technologies bring back that precious social bonding with strangers over the game of craps or at the good old circle bar? Well, the answer is pretty simple. Virtual technologies can not only bring back that social experience but also enhance it! Some virtual casinos connect multiple players in the so-called ‘unique casino co-experience.’ That’s the next level of development of the technology, and you don’t have to invent the time machine and go to the future to experience it today!

System Parameters for Your Device

Virtual reality gaming is not that far-fetched anymore, but still, it will require certain adjustments to your devices. The key to successful virtual reality gambling is having a proper computer or laptop system requirements:

Don’t forget that it’s very important that your device meets all the necessary requirements of a virtual casino before making your first deposits and even actually signing up for VR casino services.

Headset

There are several types of headsets you can buy in order to enjoy a good-quality virtual gambling experience. Some of them will suit people who want to gamble on a budget, and some are recommended for those who don’t care about money as much as they care about absolute comfort.

This is one of the most popular VR headsets on the market. It is relatively cheap and accessible. The price is roughly around $400, and you can order it directly from Amazon after reading the reviews of satisfied users. Plus, touch controllers are included in the price as well!

HTC Vive

This headset is a little more expensive, and when it first appeared on the market, the price for it was around $799. Now it’s only $100 more expensive than Oculus Rift, but it comes with motion controllers, and you can also expect to get tethered experience on this device.

Future of Virtual Casino



The technological advancements are rapid, and they are very hard to track, especially for us mere mortals, who enjoy consuming the fruits of hard work of scientists and engineers. Online VR casino was quite an unrealistic prospect around ten years ago; yet nowadays, they’re commonplace, almost to the point of mundane! It’s just as easy to play VR casino games as going abroad: you just need a couple of extra things to buy, and you’re good to go! Nobody knows where VR is headed next.

Read more entertainment articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay