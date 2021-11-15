How to Invest in Online Gambling in 2021

Today we want to show you hot to invest in online gambling in 2021. COVID-19 inflicted a cruel crunch on many industries, but the same cannot be said for online gambling. The global online gambling market has been on an upward tick since its establishment in the 1990s. It has seen an even more significant uptick in 2020 and 2021. The rising adoption of smartphones and internet use is driving the market through easy penetration and availability. Such widespread acceptance has increased its value from around $64 billion to $72.02 billion in the space of one year. According to a Grand View Research report, this figure is expected to hit $127.3 billion by 2027.

Considering how fast the value of online gambling is ballooning, it is no surprise that many are questioning how to invest in the sector. The competitive landscape and fragmented nature of the industry provide several platforms to risk your money in the hopes of multiplying it. Here are several approaches to investing in online gambling.

Open an Online Casino

The biggest winner in online gambling is the house, and thanks to the prevalence of the internet, it is relatively easy to become one. With the odds in almost all games in the den’s favour, profiting is assured if done right. Here is how to go about the process:

Confirm that the laws in your country support the venture and the rules surrounding it. In countries like the UK and Canada, anyone is welcome to open a casino as long as they meet specific requirements, like getting a gambling license. In others like Turkey, Iran, and Ukraine, gambling is forbidden and punishable by law.

Get funding either by dipping into your savings account or applying for a traditional bank loan. You can also turn to corporate credit cards, lines of credit, or potential investors within your social circles. If you are depending on funding from third parties, ensure you approach them with a confident business model.

Purchase and design a website, starting with a domain name representing the provided services—also, partner with an ideal web hosting company to get the site up and running.

Stock up the site with gambling content suitable for your target market. Focus on variety, so that almost any player can be served under the roof of your casino.

Apply for gambling permits in countries where a license is required to offer services.

Invest in An Existing Casino

The booming nature of online gambling means that there are loads of reputable casinos ready to welcome new investors to continue their growth. You want to put your money in gambling dens that are innovative and adapting to the rapidly evolving nature of the industry. Some major companies are publicly traded on stock exchange markets, making them easy to invest in; they include Flutter Entertainment, IGT, Kindred Group, Entain plc, and Caesar Entertainment. Other less-known options may require extensive research to see whether they have the potential to achieve higher market values.

Become an Esports Player

Esports is quickly rising to become the most lucrative gaming market globally. Today, while the niche is mainly recognized as a place for bet placement, it is also fast growing as a viable career path that is well-paid. The global esports industry currently has a market value of $1 billion, and it is set to surpass $1.5 billion by 2023. The appeal of the niche is that there are various ways to invest in it for returns, and the most notable one is becoming a professional player. The steps to take to become the one include:

Find your motivation – being an esports player is far from gaming for leisure. A lot of work and dedication is required, so flimsy grounds like money and fame will not cut it. Base your pursuit of the career on things like the satisfaction of being a gameplay master, the thrill of competition, and a sense of contribution to a community.

Select a game – it is ideal to play one game and master it instead of playing several at a go. However, at the start, explore different options to find one that is most suitable. You can choose popular games with established success like Dota 2, League of Legends, and Fortnite. You can also select up-and-coming titles with great potential to break into the esports market.

Get the necessary gear – invest in peripherals that match the hardware quality used in tournaments. Professional gaming events use gadgets with no lag or erratic framerates, so neither should yours.

Join a community – learn about the chosen game’s culture and sharpen your talent by becoming part of YouTube channels, message boards, and forums that focus on it. Learning the ins and outs of a set from other experienced players will determine whether it aligns with your goals.

Practice – the most significant investment as an esports player is time. Practice game-specific skills until they are embedded in your muscle memory. The most minute of improvements can be the difference between winning and losing in the main arena.

This gambling venture has the potential for massive returns if you excel in beating competitors in tournaments. Currently, the highest-earning players rake in upwards of $14 million annually.

Play Casino Games

While playing casino games is mainly advocated as a source of entertainment, it can also be a way to invest in online gambling. Casino games may depend on luck to generate winnings, but some practices drive up the chances of hitting payouts, including:

Playing free games before real money ones

Sometimes the best online gambling investment is not using any money at all. Nearly all casino games have a free version with built-in credits that act as bets and payouts. Using the demo games, narrow down the ideal games worthy of actual money gameplay. That way, you do not have to spend a dime finding the right set. Free-to-play games are available in almost all casinos that feature real money games. Numerous affiliate sites also include these versions alongside reviews of what to expect in them.

To win real money slots and other casino games require the placement of actual cash stakes. Accordingly, once you narrow down the ideal titles, register in the best gambling dens that offer them, deposit an appropriate amount and launch gameplay. Any wins collected from the real money versions can be cashed out.

Managing your bankroll

Ensuring you are not losing more than you can afford in gambling is another overlooked yet smart way to invest in the pastime. Keep in mind that casinos feature negative expectation games, meaning they have a higher chance of losing than winning. Therefore, the amount spent playing them should be within reasonable limits to avoid burning holes in your finances. If the amount depletes, close the session and regroup another time when your pockets allow.

Save winnings

Pay attention to your long-run wins and save them when they exceed the starting amount by a predetermined value. For instance, if you start gameplay with $100 and end up with $400 after some time, put away $300 and continue playing with the original amount. That way, even if you end up losing the entire betting amount the second time over, you still have a $200 profit from the casino.

Play table games over slots

While all casino games depend primarily on luck to win, slot machines pack some of the worst winning odds. These games lack any wiggle room in their gameplay strategy to exploit different winning and payout odds. On the other hand, table games often include different bet options that vary in their chances of winning and the values they award. Blackjack, one of the most popular classic sets, packs some of the best odds. Here is a breakdown of the house edge attached to its most popular variations:

Casino Game Odds Percentage Pontoon 0.34% – 0.62% Atlantic City Blackjack 0.35% Single Deck Blackjack 0.15% – 0.18% Vegas Strip Blackjack 0.34% Double Exposure 0.26% – 1.47% Classic Blackjack 0.5% European Blackjack 0.39%

Baccarat and roulette are also worthy alternatives. The former features a house edge of 1.06% to 1.24% in its variations, while the latter’s odds lie between 1.35% and 5.26%.

Play for progressive jackpots

This is one case where <strong>slot machines make the best candidate for investing in online gambling </strong>since they feature the most massive pooled payouts. Landing the winnings is still purely luck-based, but you can get a vague idea of the best ones to aim for by paying attention to the following details:

Jackpot cycles – look at the average payout cycle and increase your bets when the pot is ripe. For instance, Mega Moolah has an average cycle of nine weeks.

Game unpopularity – slots with lacklustre visuals are most likely to award handsomely to compensate for their grim appearance to keep players’ attention.

Jackpot thermometer – Microgaming uses this feature to indicate the most frequently paying jackpot slots, the time they were awarded, and the average time between the last five wins.

Popular pokies that offer millions in return for bets worth a few pennies include Mega Moolah, Mega Fortune, Hall of Gods, Jackpot Giant, Age of the Gods, Funky Fruits, Millionaire Genie, and Gladiator.

Claim Bonuses and Promotions

Nearly all online casinos have bonuses lined up for players, but not all of them are worth claiming if you want returns on your investments. The most lucrative incentives offer a good shot at collecting profits even if they do not pack the highest amounts. The different packages you are likely to interact with in gambling dens include:

No deposit bonuses – no cash-in is necessary to activate these packages, and they often include small cash amounts or a few free spins or chips.

Welcome offers – new players are ushered in with match promotions or fixed cash prizes accompanied by free spins or chips.

Reload offers – returning clients are also rewarded from time to time with matchups, cashbacks, and other exclusive incentives.

High-roller bonuses – players that make big deposits are met with more lucrative offers than those of the regular gamer.

Loyalty programs – casinos reward punters for long-term engagement with their business by awarding points that can be converted to cash or used to climb a VIP tier system.

A set of terms and conditions usually accompanies each bonus, and the most crucial one to pay attention to is the wagering requirement. This term determines how many times a deposit equal to the boon must be spent to clear it and its winnings for withdrawal. Even deposit-free packages often include this term, and it is attached to their winnings. Also, consider the online gambling real money game limitations to see whether they have suitable RTPs, high payouts, and high clearance rates.

Conclusion

The great thing about investing in online gambling is that its continued growth is inevitable. Therefore, you will always find multiple baskets to put your eggs in. However, even with an endless number of choices, ensure you research and take time to make the right decision on your potential investments.

