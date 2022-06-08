How to Play a Ukulele

So, you want to know how to play the ukulele. Maybe you were inspired by George Harrison, Taylor Swift, or Eddie Vedder. You may have been enamored with the instrument on a trip to Hawaii. Believe it or not, the ukulele’s roots are from Portuguese immigrants to Hawaii who worked on sugar plantations.

The beautiful and upbeat sound of the ukulele is unmistakable. If you can learn how to play it, you can easily share a few moments of joy with anyone who hears you. Are you ready to learn ukulele tips to get started? Read on to learn the basics of playing a ukulele.

Buy a Ukulele

What kind of ukulele should you buy? You’ll find that there are concerts, soprano, and tenor ukuleles.

A tenor ukulele has a deep tone. The soprano has a higher, shallow tone. The concert ukulele falls in the middle. If you’re looking for a ukulele for sale, a concert or soprano ukulele is both great for beginners.

The type of wood used also impacts the sound. Koa wood is a traditional wood used in Hawaii to build ukuleles. It’s light and offers a rich sound. It requires a lot of maintenance. If you want something low-maintenance, teak is a good choice. It’s durable and easy to care for.

How to Hold a Ukulele

Playing the ukulele starts with how you hold it. You’ll strum with your right and have the left on the fretboard.

Hold it higher than a guitar, close to your chest. Hold the neck with your left hand. Take your left thumb and put it against the back of the fret board. Your fingers go around the fretboard. This makes it easy to form ukulele chords. If you’re a left-handed ukulele player, you’ll simply switch the position.

Tune the Ukulele

Ukuleles generally get tuned to G-C-E-A. The only exception is a baritone ukulele. Since we’re talking about playing the ukulele for beginners, we’ll stick with G-C-E-A.

Get a tuner designed for ukuleles. There are apps and plenty of affordable options.

Tuning a ukulele is necessary every time you pick it up. Humidity affects the wood, which throws it out of tune.

Play Your First Ukulele Chords

The four most common ukulele chords are C, D, G, and E minor. A and F are other important chords to learn.

The C chord is the simplest. Take your third or ring finger and put it on the third fret of the bottom string. Strum the ukulele.

Congratulations, you just played your first ukulele chord. To play the D chord, we’ll go to the second fret. Place your index finger on the top string, your middle on the second string, and your third finger on the third string.

How to Play a Ukulele for Beginners

The ukulele is a great instrument to learn to play. It’s easy for beginners to try and play a few ukulele chords in just a few minutes. If you enjoyed learning how to play the ukulele, you’ll enjoy the other articles on the blog. Check them out today.

