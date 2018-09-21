It’s Official: A ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival is Coming to Hulu

The rumors were true! A ‘Veronica Mars’ revival is coming to Hulu. The streaming service officially confirmed an eight-episode season of Veronica Mars. The last couple of months, fans were teased with confirmation from Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell about their desire to revive the beloved series. And now, we can finally be sure that all of the talk wasn’t just a fleeting thought. The former UPN/CW series will be back in 2019 on Hulu, along with seasons 1-3. Original creator Rob Thomas is on board for the project, and obviously, Kristen Bell will return as the snarky sleuth. Veronica Mars ran from 2004-2007.

Kristen Bell’s Instagram Post

Kristen Bell took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm the news. In a video post, Bell says, “Did you guys know that as of summer 2019, all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be on Hulu to stream and rewatch? Which is great, because you’ll need to brush up — since we’re making another one!”

What to Look Forward to in the Revival Season

Instead of a case each week, it seems that there is a more serialized format for the revival of Veronica Mars. The released story description is as follows: “Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

We do know that in Summer 2019, seasons 1-3 will be available to stream on Hulu. The series will premiere some time in 2019, but an official release date is not yet confirmed.

