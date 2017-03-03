Kendall Vertes and Her Love for Dance

Kendall Vertes is a force to be reckoned with. A cast member of Lifetime’s Dance Moms since season two, she’s seen and done so much during her time on the show. Fans watch week to week to find out if she will get a solo or a lead spot in the group dance, or to see who will end up crying, angry, or getting the short end of the stick. However, what keeps the show special and interesting is not the drama with the moms, but the way that these young girls still love to dance no matter what they go through off of the dance floor. Kendall Vertes is one of those young girls, and she is truly a dancer to watch.

Cliché: What do you love most about dance? Is there anything you dislike about it?

Kendall Vertes: I have been dancing since I was 2-and-a-half years old! What I love most about dance is learning new ways to tell a story through movement and facial expressions. Sometimes it’s hard to stay late at dance after we have been filming all day. It’s hard to stay focused, but I know that I need to always practice and stretch, even if it’s late in the evening.

Before you joined the show, what other activities did you do outside of dancing?

I was 8 years old when I joined Dance Moms. I played tennis with my dad and I was on a softball team. Dance was always my favorite activity. My mom wanted me to try other things, but I always loved dancing the most.

Did your hobbies change after you joined the show?

When I started filming for the show, I didn’t have time to do anything else but dance and film. I had to get out of school early every day to film.

What was the audition process like for you?

I really didn’t know what to expect when I auditioned to be on Dance Moms. I was just enjoying learning the routine and dancing, but the cameras did make me a little nervous. All of the girls were so nice to me and really wanted me to get on the team. My mom and I thought we would just be on an episode or two; we had no idea we would shoot close to 200 episodes!

You have been with the show since season two and audiences have gotten the chance to watch you grow as a dancer. What has the experience of growing up in the spotlight been like for you?

When you’re on TV, people feel like they know you personally. I would love for all of my fans to get to know me personally because I don’t think anyone gets to understand who we are as regular people. They think we are stars and we just think we are regular kids. I hope to be able to show who I am as a person and a performer.

Is there anything about you that you wish people knew?

I love to joke around and play pranks on my friends and the camera crew. We spend about 12 hours a day together so we all know each other very well. I want people to know that I’m just a regular kid who was given an amazing opportunity.

What are your hopes for your future after the show ends?

I hope to be able to continue to dance, sing, act, and perform for audiences everywhere. I love to perform and really want to get an acting job, one where I’m not playing myself but a real character.

Kendall Vertes and Her Love for Dance. Photographer: Bonnie Nichoalds / Glam: Amber Perry