‘Kim Possible’ Returns as a Live-Action Movie with Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt

Aside from churning out superhero film after superhero film, it seems like Hollywood is all about resurrecting old television shows, movies and cult classics lately. Just when you thought that this nostalgic phenomenon was going to stop, it gains momentum! Recently, we have seen announcements for reboots, prequels, and sequels in nearly every genre. For example, we have the impending sequel to the classic 80s film Top Gun and the prequel to The Sandlot slated for 2019 release. There seems to be a never-ending onslaught of these sort of projects. Whether you’re excited by it, annoyed by it, or simply indifferent, it’s hard not to notice that film companies and networks are jumping on board. And, it would seem that the Disney Channel is no different.

Just When You Thought it Was Impossible. Think Again. ‘Kim Possible’ Returns as a Live-Action Movie

Rather, it’s Kim Possible. Yeah, you haven’t misread anything or imagined this one, folks. There is a live-action Kim Possible film on the way to the Disney Channel in 2019.

In case you need a refresher, Kim Possible aired on the network from 2002 to 2007. We followed the title character, Kim Possible, as she dealt with everyday life in high school, growing pains and, of course, her ongoing quest to save the world from villains. The animated series was immensely popular and even received an Emmy nomination in 2003. Ask any young adult who watched Disney through the early 2000s about their TV habits and they will probably mention Kim Possible.

Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt to Star in the Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’

Because Kim Possible is so well-remembered amongst the fans, it’s only right that the casting is done with care. Christy Carlson Romano, the original voice of Kim Possible, will appear in the film in a cameo role. It wouldn’t be Kim Possible without her. Patton Oswalt is reprising his original role, the villainous Professor Dementor. The movie will also host some newcomers to the Kim Possible cast. Taking the role of Kim is Sadie Stanley and co-starring as her sidekick, Ron Stoppable, is Sean Giambrone. The live-action film is written by the original Kim Possible creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, as well as Josh Cagan. If you want to catch the live-action movie, keep up to date on the Disney Channel release.

‘Kim Possible’ Returns as a Live-Action Movie with Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt. Featured Photo Credit: Getty Images, Disney