Just when you thought we had named all the movies we were excited about this spring, Marvel Studios goes ahead and pushes back the release of Avengers: Infinity War to April 27. Well, with that firmly in spring’s territory, we thought why not go back and pull another batch of movies we’re hyped for this spring.

Avengers: Infinity War

It’s the culmination of ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has included 18 films, with the most recent addition of Black Panther. It’ll truly be a sight to behold when all of the different characters Marvel Studios has developed in its films come together to fight the mysterious Thanos, who’s lurked in the background of some of the movies so far.

Pacific Rim Uprising

Giant robots fighting giant monsters. Why do I even need to go on? The sequel to 2013’s Pacific Rim looks to bring more of the great action that made the first one so enjoyable. John Boyega takes over as our lead, and if he brings the same energy he brought to the two most recent Star Wars films, that should only make things better.

Tomb Raider

Being a reboot plus a video game movie, this probably shouldn’t inspire much hope. However, what this film has that dispels any doubts is its lead, its Lara Croft, Alicia Vikander. Vikander is one of the best young actresses out there and should do very well in bringing the character to life. There looks to be some good action and adventure as well, which hopefully will add up to an enjoyable movie.

Rampage

Really? Another giant monster movie? You may be asking yourself those questions, but let’s be honest, this movie has something in it even bigger than the monsters. Dwayne Johnson. He’s become the modern day action hero and has enough charm to turn most of his films into at least a fun time. There should be no exception here.

More Spring Movies We're Hyped For.