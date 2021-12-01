Today we want to share 6 TV shows on ABC that you need to tune into right now. Finding the right TV show to satisfy your craving for entertainment can be somewhat challenging at times. Our TV screens are bombarded with mesmerizing titles constantly, thus making it hard to choose the right one.

Fortunately, we have compiled a list of some of the most engaging TV show titles available on the ABC network right now. And the network may easily be accessible with amazing services such as the ones offered via DIRECTV packages, FuboTV, and several others. Without any further ado, here are 6 exciting TV shows available for your viewership on the ABC network:

Big Sky

From TV show creator David E. Kelley, comes one of the most promising criminal mysteries of all time. Big Sky is a tale about a private detective, who is faced with a case to solve the mysterious kidnapping of two sisters on a highway in Montana.

The private detective seeks out help from a former cop, who happens to be her partner’s ex-wife as well. The duo then embarks upon the hunt for a truck driver, who not only kidnapped the two sisters but has been at it for quite some time now. Noteworthy actors joining this cast include Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brain Geraghty, and several others.

A Million Little Things

A Million Little Things is a romantic comedy brought forth by creator D.J. Nash. The TV show revolves around a group of close friends, who are shocked to find out that one of their friends has committed suicide.

This horrendous revelation compels them to finally start to live their lives to the fullest, as any one of them could be the next to leave their life. The show beautifully portrays the important role a friend plays in a person’s life. Prominent actors performing in this show include David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, and a few others.

Home Economics

This comedic tale focuses on the vastly different lifestyles of three siblings. The youngest sibling, Connor (portrayed by Jimmy Tatro), is the wealthiest among the three of them with his own equity firm. Next comes Tom (portrayed by Topher Grace), the oldest, who lives a middle-class life of an author. The third is Sarah (portrayed by Caitlin McGee), a child therapist who is barely making ends meet.

The show depicts how the significantly different financial backgrounds may create conflicts among the three but at the end of the day, family is all that matters. Other Hollywood actors to join this cast include Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Nora Dunn, and some others.

The Hot Zone

You may have already heard of the infamous Ebola virus (EVD) and the terror it spread across people. Now, have a look at how it made its way into the United States back in the ‘80s. The series shows how the first known case of EVD was witnessed in chimpanzees in a lab in Washington D.C.

After discovering it, a scientist decides to risk her life to save the human population from ever encountering it. Actors blessing this spectacle with their performances include Julianna Margulies, Noah Emmerich, Topher Grace, Liam Cunningham, and a few others.

The Rookie

The Rookie shows that it is never too late to join a career that you may be better suited for. Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan who experiences a life-altering incident and decides to act on his dream of joining the LA Police Department.

Even though he is the oldest rookie in the precinct, he perseveres to be one of the most promising officers that the LAPD has recruited. Though, he does face quite serious challenges along the way. Actors assisting Fillion in supporting roles include Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, and some others.

Cruel Summer

Finally, Cruel Summer is a thriller drama about a popular teenage girl named Kate (portrayed by Olivia Holt) in Texas, who is abducted. In an apparently separate situation, Jeanette (portrayed by Chiara Aurelia), an awkward outcast of the school, becomes the most popular girl in town.

What is the reason behind the sudden disappearance of Kate and her connection to Jeanette? You will find the answers once you tune into this TV show. Other actors joining this cast include Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Michael Landes, and some others.

Wrapping It Up

These are only a few TV shows that you can catch on the ABC network right now.

