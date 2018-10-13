‘A Star is Born’ Merch: Tee Shirt Plus Soundtrack Now Available

A Star is Born came to theaters last weekend, and if you’re already obsessed, you’ve probably thought of picking up some merch to celebrate the film. Fans already got the satisfaction of a soundtrack release, but if you’re looking for something you can wear to tote your love for the movie, fear not. The movie’s website is now selling tee shirts! Lady Gaga took to Twitter last Sunday to announce that ‘A Star is Born’ merch is now available for purchase.

‘A Star is Born’ Merch Plus a Digital Download of the Soundtrack

A purchase of one of the A Star is Born shirts comes with a digital copy of the movie’s soundtrack, all for $35. Pick one of the shirts up from the movie’s website here. Glamour, in an article promoting the release of the merch, admitted that there is about a “four to five” week wait for the shirts. But don’t fret! You can listen to the soundtrack or go hit the theaters to experience Ally and Jackson Maine again. If you haven’t caught the movie yet, go see the Bradley Cooper directed flick while you can on the big screen. A Star is Born features Lady Gaga as Ally, a struggling artist, and Bradley Cooper as musician Jackson Maine. This musical romantic drama is not one that you want to miss.

