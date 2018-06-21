Set for release in March 2019, Captain Marvel is the first Marvel comics universe film to be scored by a woman composer. The lucky lady, Pinar Toprak, recently wrapped up scoring the first season of the Syfy Network’s show “Krypton.” In addition, she composed some additional music for DC’s “Justice League,” which according to Variety, helped her land the job as the composer for “Captain Marvel.” This is a triumph for female composers! Toprak is also the first woman in history to score the music for a major comic book film. With Brie Larson starring as the female lead, “Captain Marvel” will be a feminine powerhouse of a film.

Pinar Toprak is a Composer to Watch

Educated at Boston’s Berklee College of Music and Cal State Northridge, Toprak reigns from Istanbul, Turkey. A musically gifted lady, to say the least, Toprak has worked on video games, film, and television scores. She has also notably worked in Hans Zimmer’s studio as a programmer. Toprak is more than elated, expressing her gratitude on social media site Instagram: “It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe. So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one and Dave Jordan and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime.”

