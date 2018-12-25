We’ve made a list and checked it twice and we are leaving the office in the North Pole to deliver 5 Favorite Christmas Movies of All Time. All of these movies have brought cheerfulness and happiness to all of our lives throughout the holiday seasons. Christmas represents different things to people over the years, and these movies reflect that in every way. These seasonal movies bring back what Christmas is truly all about. As the holidays comes to an end, spend time with your families and enjoy these all time favorite Christmas movies.

The Polar Express

When a young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him the wonder of life never goes away for those who believe. This movie is a magical adventure for all ages filled with heart-warming and feel-good moments.

Home Alone

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister must protect his house from two burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation. Home Alone shows the funny side of a little kid wanting to have fun on Christmas without his family. The way Kevin outsmarts the burglars is classic and laugh-out loud hilarious.

Elf

Will Ferrell’s character Buddy was unknowingly brought to the North Pole as a baby and raised by one of Santa’s elves. Entering adulthood, he decides to travel to New York to search for his real father. This movie is a spirited, laugh-out loud, and great family comedy for all ages. Will Ferrell performance is charming and funny as Santa’s biggest helpers.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch decides to rob Whoville during Christmas, but his heart is melted into kindness once he hears the Whos singing and realizes that Christmas is about more than the decorations and presents. This movie honors a classic holiday story and becomes a tradition of its own.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

A retelling of classic Dickens tale with Disney’s classic characters. Disney characters bring warmth and fun to the story. One of the best Mickey Mouse movies, faithful to the original story and charming with a lot of Disney magic. It timeless and still is remembered after a few decades.

Check out more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com!

5 Favorite Christmas Movies of All Time. Image Credits: Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, New Line Cinema, Disney

