Dale Resteghini’s Controversial Project “CRACKA” to be released exclusively on Vyre Network for June 19th

Director Dale Resteghini is shaking up both the industry and the world with his mind bending, alternate history project. CRACKA was Inspired by his disgust in the rise of white supremacy within the last few years. Dale took it upon himself to create the jaw dropping project to push back at the entire situation of racism through media.

A present-day white supremacist is mysteriously transported back into an alternate past where African Americans rule the land and whites are enslaved.

Full of painfully rich, historical broad strokes of history, CRACKA drops us into the black and white mystique of slavery, with hopes to strengthen the outlook of pointless bigotry that is still haunting us today, 401 years later.

Co-writer Kevin D. Young, gives an absolutely brutally honest, in-depth look and new meaning to life, love, liberty, and justice for all. By using present day situations, blending daily headlines and adding a historical twist, the project is simply holding up a mirror for others to accept the history of America then, and the state of America now.

Dale Resteghini, also known as ‘Rage’ in the realm of music videos, has directed more music videos than anyone else in the industry. He has achieved nominations from both MTV and BET over years and nearly 10 billion views from his creative works with major artists. His iconic resume includes names like Ice Cube, DMX, Guns N Roses, Dipset, Busta Rhymes, Three 6 Mafia, Teyana Taylor, Lil Baby, Hitmaka, Keke Palmer, Lil Kim, Yo Gotti, TI, Snoop, DJ Khaled, John Legend, DJ Drama, Lil Jon, Jada Kiss, Trina, Sizzla, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Quavo, Tory Lanez, The Game, Chris Brown, Pitbull, Nicky Minaj, Soulja Boy, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, Method Man, Akon, Keyshia Cole, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Fall Out Boy, Tyga, Ty Dolla, RZA, Flo Rida and hundreds of others.

Joining Executive Producers Antony Martini, Rob Garcia and Kim Resteghini are acclaimed author and activist Piper Monique Dellums, and singer/writer Tish Hyman, who curated the music and soundtrack.

Vyre Network represents a visually driven culture, from millennials to generations X ​ , Y, and Z. Vyre distributes a wide range of entertainment that allows popular culture to express themselves as consumers and creators without boundaries. This includes original shows, feature films, short films, music videos, and exclusive live events. Vyre Network is available FREE for download globally on Apple TV , Roku , Amazon Fire Stick , Android , iPhone, and the web . ​