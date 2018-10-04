Entertainment

Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Is Being Remade Into a Live-Action Film

by Thursday, October 4, 2018
'Lilo & Stitch' live-action

You may have heard about Disney’s Aladdin live-action remake, but what about Lilo & Stitch? That’s right, this week brought the announcement from The Hollywood Reporter. A ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action remake is a go. The producers, Dan Lin and Jonathan Elrich, are already hard at work on Disney’s live-action Aladdin project. Although 2002’s Lilo & Stitch couldn’t compete with today’s box-office numbers, the film has become one of Disney’s beloved animated classics. So a live-action/CG hybrid of the lonely Lilo and cute blue alien? Why not!

Is the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Set For a Theatrical Release?

The Hollywood Reporter is unsure of the studio’s intentions for the new remake. The live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ could either be released on the big screen or Disney’s new streaming platform, which will launch in 2019. Lilo & Stitch isn’t alone on Disney’s list of live-action remakes. One of the many animated classics to be reworked into a live-action film, the new Lilo & Stitch project may hope to garner similar success as its predecessors. For instance, Disney’s live-action remakes of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast. Before we see Lilo & Stitch, forthcoming Disney live-action remakes of Dumbo, The Lion King and Aladdin will hit the silver screen.  Disney also has some animated films forthcoming, such as the anticipated Toy Story 4.

 

Read the full article from The Hollywood Reporter.

Read more Entertainment posts at ClicheMag.com

Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Is Being Remade Into a Live-Action Film. Featured Photo Credit: Walt Disney Feature Animation

 

,

← Previous post

Dazzling Dancer and Actress Mollee Gray Talks About Her Role in 'A Night to Regret'
You may also like
Tim Allen on What to Expect From ‘Toy Story 4’: ‘It is so Emotional’
Tim Allen on What to Expect From ‘Toy Story 4’: ‘It is so Emotional’
Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Dream Role as Aretha Franklin
Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Dream Role as Aretha Franklin
Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in NY Subway Footage
Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in NY Subway Footage

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Anand Desai-Barochia and Britney Young
Inside, cover star Britney Young talks about her role on GLOW and Anand Desai-Barochia talks about his role on The Outpost, breaking through barriers, and much more!
close-link