Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Is Being Remade Into a Live-Action Film

You may have heard about Disney’s Aladdin live-action remake, but what about Lilo & Stitch? That’s right, this week brought the announcement from The Hollywood Reporter. A ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action remake is a go. The producers, Dan Lin and Jonathan Elrich, are already hard at work on Disney’s live-action Aladdin project. Although 2002’s Lilo & Stitch couldn’t compete with today’s box-office numbers, the film has become one of Disney’s beloved animated classics. So a live-action/CG hybrid of the lonely Lilo and cute blue alien? Why not!

Is the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Set For a Theatrical Release?

The Hollywood Reporter is unsure of the studio’s intentions for the new remake. The live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ could either be released on the big screen or Disney’s new streaming platform, which will launch in 2019. Lilo & Stitch isn’t alone on Disney’s list of live-action remakes. One of the many animated classics to be reworked into a live-action film, the new Lilo & Stitch project may hope to garner similar success as its predecessors. For instance, Disney’s live-action remakes of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast. Before we see Lilo & Stitch, forthcoming Disney live-action remakes of Dumbo, The Lion King and Aladdin will hit the silver screen. Disney also has some animated films forthcoming, such as the anticipated Toy Story 4.

