Disney’s ‘The Jungle Cruise’ Starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

Add another must-see to the list for 2019. In October of next year, Disney’s ‘The Jungle Cruise’ will hit theaters. Yes, it’s another Disney film based upon a famous Disney attraction. It’s hard to know what to expect with these endeavors, especially since Disney has had successes and failures when adapting theme park rides into full-length films. Where 2003’s The Haunted Mansion didn’t garner much acclaim, the Pirates of the Caribbean films were widely successful. The Jungle Book live-action adaption did fairly well, and yet their film The Country Bears flopped. It seems that park-attractions-turned-films are either a hit or miss. But thankfully, with Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starring in Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book’ we can only hope for a good mix of dry humor, dad jokes and an all-around good time.

Disney’s ‘The Jungle Cruise’ Will Star Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

A promotional teaser video appeared on YouTube, Twitter, and other social media sites on Tuesday, featuring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson on the set of The Jungle Cruise. The video doesn’t give fans much to go on, except for the fact that the film will be a love story. Blunt and Johnson engage in a scripted banter that evokes an overall feeling of what the co-stars’ relationship in the movie will be like. And if that’s anything to go on, then The Jungle Cruise will be a good time. The film’s director is Jaume Collet-Sera, most known for his films House of Wax, Orphan, and Unknown. Dwayne Johnson’s recent film release was Skyscraper. And you probably remember Emily Blunt most for her recent role in the thriller, The Girl on the Train. The Jungle Cruise has been in talks for years now. The first mention of the film was way back in 2006. It was again mentioned in 2011. Despite the idea being put on the back burner a couple of times, production is now in full swing!

Watch the promo video from Disney Movie Trailers:

Click here to read the full article at eonline.com.

Read more Entertainment articles at Cliché Magazine.

Disney’s ‘The Jungle Cruise’ Starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. Featured Photo Credit: Disney Enterprises, Inc.