The Best Movies to Get Ideas for Wild Parties

Today we want to share the best movies to ideas for wild parties. “A little party never killed nobody,” Fergie sang about ten years ago. Do you feel like throwing one but are running out of ideas? The noble art of filmmaking will solve this problem for you. Let’s refresh our memory and bring back the fabulous films of everyone having a great time.

Some movies were meant to be iconic just because of their vivid party scenes. It’s so good it’s almost classic – regardless of the substances and actions involved. The visual effects, soulful talks, and good music make viewers likely to recall the scene over and over again.

Here’s the list of most memorable wild parties found on the big screen.

The Great Gatsby, 2013 – If Today Was Your Last Day

It’s a movie so stuffed with party scenes that Paris Hilton might have been a symbol for this motion picture. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel of the same name was the original source for this romantic drama movie. Baz Luhrmann brought the vibes of the Roaring Twenties to life, starring such actors as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, and Elizabeth Debicki.

You will never forget the jazz orchestra, swimming pool, and limitless champagne supply they had. With a touch of sadness and existential ideas, this movie is the perfect choice for planning your own gathering with a glass of wine, cigarette, or mimosa strain bud. “A life lived in fear is a life half lived,” a motto that comes to sight at the beginning of the movie. Can you think of a better pretext for throwing a wild party in fancy dresses of the Twenties?

The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013 – How To Win Friends and Influence People



Famous for its use of foul language, this biographical film was shot by Martin Scorsese. The director was inspired by Jordan Belfort’s story. Belfort, a stockbroker, could expertly manipulate the markets. It gave him all the money in the world and the wildest parties imaginable – on a plane, on a yacht, with a bunch of girls and business partners. Take a look at cocaine-addicted Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, and you’ll get the idea. After acquainting yourself with this movie, you may want to revise your business lunch concept.

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999 – I Spy With My Little Eye

Stanley Kubrick produced this mystery psychological drama based on the 1926 novella “Dream Story” by Arthur Schnitzler. The motion picture is filled with legends because of the subject the director had touched, the New York elite. Some say that Kubrick’s death shortly after finishing the work was the consequence of his revealing “too much of what he knew.” Be prepared for a symbolic and, at times, erotic journey through the secret society of New York City in the company of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. The couple is dealing with some rich and powerful people whose identity we do not know. What we do know is that when it comes to partying, the lot knows their business. The enigmatic aura of masked men and women wearing long cloaks makes you feel like a naughty kid peeping through a keyhole. Let yourself be even naughtier and have another mimosa strain puff while watching this show.

Midsommar, 2019 – Come on, Baby, Light My Fire

This folk horror film is directed by Ari Aster, inspired by his bones-crushing breakup. This time we witness the younger generation of Hollywood – Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, and William Jackson Harper. The guys are having an outdoor party in another country, greeting the summer with the sounds of Nordic folk music. Isn’t it cool to learn the new traditions and partying culture of Sweden? The Scandinavian pagan cult seems quite friendly and yet sends chills down the spine at the same time. Watch out: it can get really hot. Consider the party concept, though – it’s almost like a small holiday in a village. Besides, after The Vikings series, many people turned their heads towards Scandinavian mythology, so why not throw a party in this particular style?

Trainspotting, 1996 – How To Party When You’re Broke

Danny Boyle’s black comedy-drama movie is based on the 1993 novel by Irvine Welsh of the same title. Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd, Robert Carlyle, and Kelly Macdonald will show us the tricks for hanging out even during the darkest period of life. Subsequently, it also makes us wonder, “but wait, why are you partying when your life is falling apart?” Awfully realistic, the movie shows a group of drug addicts in an economically depressed area of Edinburgh. Nonetheless, we’re here not to get pessimistic but to borrow some tricks. When you are short on money and still you want to have fun, here’s what you do: cherish your friends, be kind to them, get a bit of food, and put on a nice outfit. Hang out together watching the trains passing by. And choose life.

Concluding Comments

As you can see, there are numerous ways to throw a party, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re rich or poor, young or old, single or married. The only rule here is that the right people are in the right place at the right time. As the cherry on the cake, having the right substances goes hand in hand with relaxing your body and mind (after your morning meditation, of course). Each company will be comfortable with the unique combination of drinks and plants, whether it’s tobacco and coffee, or champagne alongside some mimosa strain bud.

Ultimately, the lesson we can learn from the movies mentioned is not only about raving. Grab your buddies, leave your worries behind and picture yourself hanging out with all the celebrities mentioned here. Don’t forget your booze!

Read more entertainment articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons