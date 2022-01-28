Today we want to share the four best Netflix series to watch right now. Streaming service Netflix is by far the biggest in the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen it grow from a host of content to developing its own series and movies. Now, some of these movies are appearing in cinemas, and their series is internationally renowned.

If you haven’t got yourself a Netflix subscription from www.netflix.com, it could not be a better time to do so. The content on the platform is better than ever, and you can watch it on your Smart TV, your computer, or your mobile phone.

New to the platform or running out of ideas for what to watch next? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Check out our recommendations for the best Netflix TV series right now.

Explained

There’s lots of high-quality non-fiction content on Netflix, namely crime dramas. But perhaps the best place to get information is the series Explained. It covers a variety of different topics from diamonds to dogs in 20-minute bitesize chunks. So, if general interest is something that appeals to you, this is the ultimate place to be.

Over the years, explained has split off into a couple of sub series that tackle more specific subjects. One of our favorites is Money, Explained. Money is one of the most important creations of the human race, yet not a lot of people know much about it, so this is a really important series to watch.

A particularly good episode of Money Explained is on gambling. If you’re a gambler or not, we recommend watching this one. Who knows, it might even give you a tip or two! There is a lot more than meets the eye about gambling, including the way that the casinos are run and the tactics that go into playing the games.

The tactics themselves can be particularly important to us players as they sometimes have the potential to give us a better chance of winning the games. Therefore, we might be able to win more money! So, with that information in your locker, you could check out some top casino review sites. Just head over to this link for more information: https://arabianbetting.com/en/review/. Whether you’re looking for the best sporting odds or interesting bonus offers, you’ll be able to find something that appeals to you at this site. There are a variety of gaming types, gambling techniques, and tips. It seems like a wonderful day to bet on the slots between episodes of Explained!

After Life

Whether you like or loathe Ricky Gervais (he certainly is a character that causes division for a number of reasons), there’s no denying that his Netflix show After Life is very good indeed. It covers the sad side of life in a humorous way, and it’s simultaneously upsetting and heartwarming because of this.

After Life has just released its third series at the time of writing, so if you’ve seen the first two, you’ve got a whole bunch more episodes to get on with. If you haven’t, we recommend getting started right away.

Archive 81

If you’d like to see something a little spookier, why not check out the show Archive 81? Released in early 2022, this show tells the story of a man whose family died in a house fire. His job is to restore old videotapes, and he comes across a bunch about… a big fire.

But there’s a mystery about the building that burned down. And that mystery intensifies further and further as the series goes on. It’s a real supernatural thriller and a good quality one at that! You can read reviews at https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13365348/. Just make sure you don’t watch it immediately before you get into bed…

Squid Game

Okay, if you’ve never heard of this one, you must have been living under a rock for the past year. Korean drama Squid Game is the highest-grossing Netflix series of all time, and with good reason.

A poor man in Seoul, down on his luck and addicted to gambling, is desperate for money to pay for his mother’s healthcare and to pay back loans to a particularly violent gang. When the opportunity comes about to win billions but risk his life in the process, he doesn’t really have much choice.

During the games, he meets a bunch of other characters, each representing different parts of society. The show is a frankly genius commentary on societal affairs, and at the same time, it’s a very exciting story. Be aware, however, that it is a bit of a bloodbath and is probably therefore not for the faint of heart.

Read more entertainment and movie articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons