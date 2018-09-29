Tim Allen, the memorable voice of Buzz Lightyear, opened up about a few things to expect from the upcoming installment. Although he remains mostly tight-lipped, he told The Talk this week that ‘Toy Story 4’ will have “an incredibly great story.” Co-host Sara Gilbert questioned the actor about the new film, to which Allen explained, “I gotta resist getting emotional…It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene”. Of course, before revealing too much, Allen had to step back. “I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away.” Although Allen didn’t give fans a lot to go off of, his personal investment in the Toy Story films does give us hope. A better installment than Toy Story 3? We will just have to see.

‘Toy Story 4’ and Returning Characters

Tim Allen spoke of some new character additions to the film. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see the return of original cast members. Tom Hanks (Woody), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly) and Laurie Metcalf (Mrs. Davis) will all be returning in ‘Toy Story 4′. And if you’ve always been a fan of the Toy Story soundtracks, Randy Newman, who composed the music for the films, is also set to compose the soundtrack for the fourth movie. Toy Story was a huge hit in 1995, a remarkable success for both Disney and Pixar. To say the fans have some high expectations is putting it lightly. The release date is scheduled for June 2019, just in time for your summer blockbuster list.

Tim Allen on What to Expect From 'Toy Story 4': 'It is so Emotional'.