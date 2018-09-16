Lana Del Rey just released a new song this last week. The tune, called “Mariners Apartment Complex,” has Lana’s signature moody sound. If you haven’t heard it yet, you can give it a listen below. A new single is exciting, but it isn’t nearly as exciting as the prospect of another full-length Lana Del Rey album. After “Mariners Apartment Complex” was released, Lana announced the new album, which is set to drop in 2019. Lana will release another single from the upcoming album in the next couple days, so stay tuned for that as well. This is Lana’s sixth album, and the first release since her 2017 album Lust for Life.

Lana’s Album Will Drop After She Releases a Book of Poetry

Who knew that Lana was a poet, too? Apparently, even she didn’t know. The singer told DJ Annie Mac, “I was having a little bit of writers’ block with the music last Fall and so just sat down to write some words without music and I realised there was just a couple of things I wanted to say through some poems, which is funny.” Whether Del Rey chooses to self-publish or seek a publisher, we will probably be seeing them on the internet eventually.

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Coming in 2019: What Do We Know So Far?

There is no official title or album artwork yet, but we do know who is producing the album. Jack Antonoff—who has worked with the likes of Lorde, Taylor Swift, and St. Vincent—has been confirmed as the producer.

The sound will be unmistakably Lana, but according to what the singer told R1, the album will have “some surf elements to some of the songs” and “a little Red Hot Chili Peppers influence.”

As of yet, there are no set tour dates or scheduled performances for the 2019 release.

What the Single, “Mariners Apartment Complex” Tells Us About the New Album

So far, we know that Lana is working with Jack Antonoff, there will be a blend of influences in the sound and it will drop sometime in the early months of 2019. If we take a look at the first released single, “Mariners Apartment Complex,” the lyrics give a hint as to the vulnerable strength that may be behind the rest of the album. If the song is any indicator, we can only hope to find more haunting tracks that express not only an inner-strength and vulnerability but some dramatic self-realization. These are the things that most of us find behind Lana’s honesty: relatable sadness, experiences and raw emotion.

Listen to Lana Del Rey’s “Mariners Apartment Complex” from her official YouTube channel:

