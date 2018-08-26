Singer-Songwriter Tom Odell Releases “Half as Good as You” Duet with Alice Merton

One of the latest duets released in the indie singer-songwriter scene is a catchy new single, “Half as Good as You” by Tom Odell and Alice Merton. The song is irresistibly relatable, and not in a bad way. This song isn’t just a shameless guilty pleasure, it’s a legitimately good tune. Odell initially intended the song to be a solo work for his third album, but soon came to realize that the song could be stronger as a duet. And boy, was the decision the right one to make. The finished product is one that could become every hopeless romantic’s new favorite, merely because of the raw emotion behind the subject matter of the song.

“Half as Good as You” is Heartbreaking, Hopeful and Terribly Relatable

Have you ever experienced a relationship that just couldn’t work out no matter how hard you tried? Most of us have. Even if you haven’t, it’s hard to deny that “Half as Good as You,” is a song that parallels closely to the complex relationships in today’s busy atmosphere. Clearly, Tom Odell had this in mind when penning “Half as Good as You.” The song focuses on a relationship that will undoubtedly never work out. But what makes this a refreshing tune is the realization that no other person will quite compare to the one of the past.

While the lyrics are rather fatalistic, they’re also painfully honest. Odell and Merton voice separate verses and eventually come together in the conclusion that if they “ever find anybody half as good” then they guess “maybe that will do.” It’s sad, but also somewhat hopeful, without neglecting the truth.

Odell and Merton Met at a Musical Festival Before Collaborating on “Half as Good as You”

Tom Odell is a singer-songwriter out of London, while Alice Merton is an up-and-comer out of Germany. So how did these two come to do a collaboration? The singers met each other in Munich at a music festival last year. Merton confessed that she was a fan of Odell’s since he released his first EP. “I loved his music. So when I found out he wanted me to be on a song I couldn’t really believe it.” Merton isn’t too well-known in the U.S. yet, but her pop-rock tune, “No Roots,” has held a number one spot in France and number two in Germany. If you’re already a fan of Odell, chances are you’ll love this collaboration. It’ll be easy to find yourself falling in love with Merton’s honest, powerful voice. The two singers mesh so well in “Half as Good as You” that you just may find yourself wishing for an entire album of Odell and Merton duets.

Listen to the song via Tom Odell’s Official YouTube page:

