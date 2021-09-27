Wave System Release Euphoric New Track “How Do You Feel”

LA-based experimental indie band Wave System have released their newest track, “How Do You Feel” on all DSPs today. The newly released single features a darker appeal, with blaring production and haunting vocals, but fans of their previous single, “Something Real,” are sure to still resonate with the cinematic balance of the new track. The band describes “How Do You Feel” as one that came together naturally and easy:

“’How Do You Feel’ is one of those that seemingly fell out of the sky and wrote itself. It’s rare it happens, but when it does it can end up sounding like something we’ve never done before and you just get on board. That’s what you hear with the bounce, valleys, and peaks on this one. We hope you enjoy!” – Wave System

Wave System is the project of composer/producers Phil Danyew and Taylor Johnson, whose music spans from intimate piano ballads to epic cinematic post rock. After years of touring and writing with Frank Ocean, Foster the People, and Lorde, the duo started composing songs together that blend sweeping orchestral arrangements with modern synthesis that take the listener from the depths of introspection to the peaks of explosive joy.

Be sure to stream Wave System’s newest track “How Do You Feel” on all streaming platforms today.

Images provided by Tyler G Halford