New TV Premieres to Look Forward to This Spring

Spring is gradually returning and with a combination of beautiful days of flowers, warm and cool breezy nights, and various amounts of new television premieres. These premieres of old and new television shows are packed with a mixture of celebrity drama, martial arts action, sociopolitical issues, and deep revenge. Here are the top new television premieres to watch out for this spring.

Feud: Bette and Joan

Release Date: March 5, 2017 on FX

American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy, has a new American anthology drama series and its first season will be based on the well-known celebrity rivalry between actresses, Bette Davis (Jessica Lange) and Joan Crawford (Susan Sarandon), in the early 1960s during their time together on the set of the thriller, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Murphy’s new series will have an eight-episode season that delves into how the two women dealt with the sexist and ageist issues and how far they go to maintain their fading careers. Murphy might have yet another hit anthology series on his hands based on early critic reviews.

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Release Date: March 17, 2017 on Netflix

The newest series in the Marvel Netflix universe centers on Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a young man who returns to New York City after being missing for 15 years and tries to reconnect with his family company, Rand Enterprises and past family friends, Joy (Jessica Stroup) and Ward Meachum (Tom Pelphrey). After discovering a criminal force inside the company, Danny must use his masterful knowledge of kung-fu and his ability to summon the mystical power of the Iron Fist to save his company and New York. For all Netflix bingers, this seems like an option to look out for.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Release Date: April 26, 2017 on Hulu

Based on the 1985 dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, the new Hulu sci-fi drama series, The Handmaid’s Tale, tells the story of a totalitarian theocracy that takes over the United States in the nearby future and eliminates the entirety of women’s rights through a strict religious movement. The story focuses on the women that are forced to live in a concubine in this dictatorship and the obstacles they must endure. This intriguing series has an accomplished cast list, such as Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss, Gilmore Girls’ Alexis Bledel, and Orange is the New Black’s Samira Wiley. For Hulu viewers, this might be Hulu’s new hit drama.

13 Reasons Why

Release date: March 31, 2017 on Netflix

An adaption of the best-selling novel by Jay Asher, the new Netflix mystery drama tells the story of Clay Jensen (Dylan Minette) a seemingly normal teenager that comes home from school to discover a strange box with his name on his porch. Inside the box, he finds various cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), Clay’s former classmate and crush who suddenly committed suicide two weeks before. Through the series of tapes, Clay learns the thirteen reasons why Hannah decided to end her life. Viewers will go on an emotional journey of pain, confusion, and loss as they find out who and what led Hannah to her tragic end. Pop singer and actress, Selena Gomez, will be an executive producer and this seems like a new teenage drama that will tug at viewers’ heartstrings.



American Gods

Release Date: April 2017 on Starz

Initially, a series set for HBO, Starz’s new series based on the award-winning fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman focuses on a mysterious convict with a dark past named Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle). After spending three years in prison for assault and with only days left on his sentence, Shadow is given an abrupt release after he receives the news that his caring wife was killed in a horrible car accident. During his flight home from the funeral, Shadow is suddenly welcomed by a strange man named Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) who is an old god that offers Shadow a job as he gathers other old and new gods that have hidden in American lifestyles. The series is adapted by the creator of Hannibal, Bryan Fuller and the creator of King, Michael Green and looked to be a long-awaited television series with a cult following. If you were and/or still are a lover of mythology and avid reader of Percy Jackson books, this might be a more adult series about mythology for you.

Dear White People

Release Date: April 28, 2017 on Netflix

Based on the 2014 satirical dramedy film of the same name, the series follows the story of diverse students at a white Ivy League college as they navigate through the challenge of multiple forms of discrimination. It so happens that the first trailer of the series has been treated with racial controversy with some viewers boycotting against Netflix to remove the series for being as anti-white. Creator of the TV version of Dear White People, Justin Simien has commented positively to the boycott and says that it has brought more attention of the show. The TV show seems to be trying to match the same comedic and emotional level of the film and it seems to be a definite Netflix option for this April.

This various set of spring TV premieres for regular TV and streaming sites looks to make quite a splash. Hopefully, these shows can match up to big contenders such as The Americans, Fargo, and Silicon Valley and get promising responses from viewers.

